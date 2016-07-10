Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide Wins Gold and Three Silver Honors at MM&M Awards

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced the organization won highest honors by receiving a gold designation in the "Best Film or Video" category, as well as three silver recognitions at the 2016 MM&M Awards gala, held last night at Cipriani in New York City.

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide took home three silver awards in the following categories: "Large Healthcare Agency of the Year", "Best Film or Video", and "Best Consumer Print Campaign."

The MM&M Awards, sponsored by MM&M (Medical Marketing & Media), one of the healthcare industry's leading business and marketing publications, recognize exceptional creativity and marketing effectiveness in the healthcare industry. For more information, please visit .

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

