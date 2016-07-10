Resignation of a Director of HLD Land Development Limited Partnership
(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- HLD Land Development Limited Partnership ("HLD" or the "Partnership") (CSE: HLD.UN)(CSE: HLD.UN.CN) was advised recently that Mr. Peter Wilson had resigned in his capacity as one of the directors of the General Partner, 7275803 Canada Inc.(the "GP"), effective July 20, 2016.
THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Contacts: HLD Land Development Limited Partnership Kulwant Chauhan Chairman of the Board of the General Partner 604-696-3484
