Cineplex Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Cineplex Inc. (TSX: CGX) today announced they will release the Third Quarter 2016 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, and hold a conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties can participate in the conference call with the management of Cineplex Inc. to review the company's results for the Third Quarter 2016. Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gord Nelson, Chief Financial Officer and Pat Marshall, Investor Relations Officer, will host the call scheduled for:

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 416-849-1847 or outside of Toronto dial 1-866-530-1554 at least five to ten minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. EST. Please quote the conference ID 7406912 to access the call.

If you cannot participate in a live mode, a replay will be available. Please dial 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112 and enter code 7406912.

The replay will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, and end at 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 15, 2016.

Note that media will be participating in the call in listen-only mode.

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, The Rec Room, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 164 theatres with 1,678 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas, and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia, and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at Cineplex.com.

Cineplex Inc.

Gord Nelson

Chief Financial Officer

416-323-6602





Cineplex Inc.

Pat Marshall

Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

416-323-6648





