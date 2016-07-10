INGENICO GROUP: Invitation to Q3 Revenue 2016 Conference Call

Q3 Revenue 2016

Conference Call



Philippe Lazare

Chairman and CEO



is pleased to invite you to Ingenico Group third quarter revenue conference call





Wednesday, October 26(th) at 6pm (CET)







Please dial the following numbers to join the call:



Conference code: 960278



* Dial-in FR: +33 (0)1 70 99 32 12

* Dial-in International: +44 (0) 207 1620 177

* Dial-in U.S.A: +1 646 934 6795



A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com prior

to the call at 5:45pm.







