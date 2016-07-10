       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
INGENICO GROUP: Invitation to Q3 Revenue 2016 Conference Call

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -




Q3 Revenue 2016
Conference Call

Philippe Lazare
Chairman and CEO

is pleased to invite you to Ingenico Group third quarter revenue conference call


Wednesday, October 26(th) at 6pm (CET)



Please dial the following numbers to join the call:

        Conference code: 960278

* Dial-in FR:                       +33 (0)1 70 99 32 12
* Dial-in International:        +44 (0) 207 1620 177
* Dial-in U.S.A:                  +1 646 934 6795

A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com prior
to the call at 5:45pm.



About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless
payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce
across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest
payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,
national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for
financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the
world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify
payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at
www.ingenico.com                    twitter.com/Ingenico


Contacts Investors

Stéphanie Constand Caroline Alamy
VP Investor Relations Investor Relations Manager
stephanie.constand(at)ingenico.com caroline.alamy(at)ingenico.com
(T) / 01 58 01 85 68 (T) / 01 58 01 85 09



