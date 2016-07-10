       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Songa Offshore SE : Conversion of bonds, new shares issued

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by
Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") regarding the new convertible bond loan issued
by the Company on 17 April 2016.

Based on conversion notices received, convertible bonds of nominal value USD
400,000 have today been converted into 19,801,979 ordinary shares in the
Company.

Following the conversion, the outstanding principal of the convertible bond is
reduced to USD 117,119,025 and the number of outstanding ordinary shares in the
Company has increased to 2,723,695,707.


07 October 2016
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire






http://www.songaoffshore.no



Date: 10/07/2016 - 18:00
