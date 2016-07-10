FXCM Makes Special Announcement Following GBP Flash Crash

Financial Position Remains Solid



Trading Platform Functioned Normally



NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) ("FXCM" or

"the Company"), a leading online provider of foreign exchange (FX) trading and

related services, announced that FXCM's systems and operations functioned

without material adversity during the GBP Flash Crash. FXCM's risk committee

will continue to closely monitor market movements.



About Us:

FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) is a publicly traded company which owns 50.1% of FXCM

Group, LLC (FXCM Group).



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex

Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia

Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other

firms under the FXCM group of companies (collectively "FXCM"). FXCM Group is

owned and operated by FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) and Leucadia National Corporation

(NYSE:LUK). Leucadia National Corporation is a multi-billion dollar diversified

holding company engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a variety of

businesses.



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading,

spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global

traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering

innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict

financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the

market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution



and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses

on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium

resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging

market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high

and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which

may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be

suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.



Contacts

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

jsales(at)fxcm.com









