FXCM Makes Special Announcement Following GBP Flash Crash

Financial Position Remains Solid
Trading Platform Functioned Normally
NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) ("FXCM" or
"the Company"), a leading online provider of foreign exchange (FX) trading and
related services, announced that FXCM's systems and operations functioned
without material adversity during the GBP Flash Crash. FXCM's risk committee
will continue to closely monitor market movements.
About Us:
FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) is a publicly traded company which owns 50.1% of FXCM
Group, LLC (FXCM Group).
FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex
Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia
Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other
firms under the FXCM group of companies (collectively "FXCM"). FXCM Group is
owned and operated by FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) and Leucadia National Corporation
(NYSE:LUK). Leucadia National Corporation is a multi-billion dollar diversified
holding company engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a variety of
businesses.
FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading,
spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global
traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering
innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict
financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the
market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution
and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses
on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium
resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging
market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high
and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which
may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be
suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.
Contacts
Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463
Vice-President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
jsales(at)fxcm.com
http://www.fxcm.com/
FXCM Inc.
New York
