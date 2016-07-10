BK Ultrasound, Powered by Analogic, Launches the bk3500 Ultrasound System in Europe

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation
(Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security
technology, today announced the European launch of its new bk3500 ultrasound
system at the 10th European Congress on Emergency Medicine (EuSEM), which took
place October 1-5, in Vienna, Austria.
BK Ultrasound's new bk3500((TM)) system is designed to satisfy the needs of
emergency departments. The robust, slender, easy-to-maneuver premium ultrasound
system has superb image quality, integrated IT functionality, a long-lasting
battery, and a hybrid user interface with both tactile buttons and touch screen.
In addition, the rapid boot-up time and guided workflow allow clinicians to
start exams quicker and finish faster.
For a complete point-of-care solution, bkHub((TM) )offers a unique, software
image management system designed for storage, quality assurance, training and
billing to help streamline the emergency department workflow and reduce the
time, cost and paperwork associated with clinical practice.
"The bk3500 is a system that not only has excellent image quality but also
caters to all user skill levels by combining ease of use with advanced features,
making it the perfect choice for emergency departments," said Christopher C.
Raio, MD MBA FACEP, chairman, emergency medicine, Good Samaritan Hospital
Medical Center, and chief, emergency medicine service line, Catholic Health
Services, Long Island, New York, USA. "In my center, the bkHub has made our
workflow more efficient for billing and ultrasound quality assurance when
training emergency physicians."
As with all of BK Ultrasound products, the bk3500 offers a comprehensive
selection of transducers with the exclusive Smart((TM)) button, allowing users
to activate the transducer, freeze, print and store images with a simple press,
reducing the time needed to perform essential imaging functions.
Jacques Coumans, Ph.D., Analogic's VP and chief marketing and scientific
officer, said, "We had a very positive response to the introduction of our
bk3500 ultrasound system to the European healthcare market. Many physicians came
by our booth at EuSEM to learn more about our Vector Flow Imaging Assist
technology, which is currently being studied to measure its impact on fluid
responsiveness in septic patients. This novel technology automatically finds
maximum velocity, measures the diameter of the vessel, and calculates flow
volume in a matter of seconds. VFI Assist has the potential to be a clinical
game changer in emergency medicine."
About Analogic
Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology
solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized
around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used
for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection.
Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand,
used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care,
are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging
technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI), and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat
detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of
Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.
Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation.
bk3500, bkHub and Smart are trademarks of Analogic Corporation.
For Further Information, Contact:
Media Contact:
Judith Rossi
Sr. Director, Global Marketing Communications
(978) 326-4430
info(at)bkultrasound.com
Investor Contact:
Mark Namaroff
Director of Investor Relations
(978) 326-4058
investorrelations(at)analogic.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Analogic Corporation via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.analogic.com
Date: 10/07/2016 - 19:30
Language: English
News-ID 499443
Character count: 4696
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Analogic Corporation
Stadt: PEABODY
Number of hits: 63
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.791
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|8
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|256
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.