BK Ultrasound, Powered by Analogic, Launches the bk3500 Ultrasound System in Europe

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation

(Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security

technology, today announced the European launch of its new bk3500 ultrasound

system at the 10th European Congress on Emergency Medicine (EuSEM), which took

place October 1-5, in Vienna, Austria.



BK Ultrasound's new bk3500((TM)) system is designed to satisfy the needs of

emergency departments. The robust, slender, easy-to-maneuver premium ultrasound

system has superb image quality, integrated IT functionality, a long-lasting

battery, and a hybrid user interface with both tactile buttons and touch screen.

In addition, the rapid boot-up time and guided workflow allow clinicians to

start exams quicker and finish faster.



For a complete point-of-care solution, bkHub((TM) )offers a unique, software

image management system designed for storage, quality assurance, training and

billing to help streamline the emergency department workflow and reduce the

time, cost and paperwork associated with clinical practice.



"The bk3500 is a system that not only has excellent image quality but also

caters to all user skill levels by combining ease of use with advanced features,

making it the perfect choice for emergency departments," said Christopher C.

Raio, MD MBA FACEP, chairman, emergency medicine, Good Samaritan Hospital

Medical Center, and chief, emergency medicine service line, Catholic Health

Services, Long Island, New York, USA. "In my center, the bkHub has made our

workflow more efficient for billing and ultrasound quality assurance when

training emergency physicians."



As with all of BK Ultrasound products, the bk3500 offers a comprehensive

selection of transducers with the exclusive Smart((TM)) button, allowing users

to activate the transducer, freeze, print and store images with a simple press,



reducing the time needed to perform essential imaging functions.



Jacques Coumans, Ph.D., Analogic's VP and chief marketing and scientific

officer, said, "We had a very positive response to the introduction of our

bk3500 ultrasound system to the European healthcare market. Many physicians came

by our booth at EuSEM to learn more about our Vector Flow Imaging Assist

technology, which is currently being studied to measure its impact on fluid

responsiveness in septic patients. This novel technology automatically finds

maximum velocity, measures the diameter of the vessel, and calculates flow

volume in a matter of seconds. VFI Assist has the potential to be a clinical

game changer in emergency medicine."



About Analogic

Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology

solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized

around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used

for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection.

Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand,

used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care,

are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging

technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance

imaging (MRI), and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat

detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of

Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.



Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation.

bk3500, bkHub and Smart are trademarks of Analogic Corporation.



For Further Information, Contact:



Media Contact:

Judith Rossi

Sr. Director, Global Marketing Communications

(978) 326-4430

info(at)bkultrasound.com



Investor Contact:

Mark Namaroff

Director of Investor Relations

(978) 326-4058

investorrelations(at)analogic.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Analogic Corporation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.analogic.com



PressRelease by

Analogic Corporation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 19:30

Language: English

News-ID 499443

Character count: 4696

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Analogic Corporation

Stadt: PEABODY





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease