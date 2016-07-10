Lithia Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - MEDFORD, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) announced its third quarter 2016 earnings will be released before the market opens on Thursday, October 20, 2016. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit and click on webcasts.
Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500. Lithia sells 31 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles at 152 stores in 17 states. Lithia also arranges finance, warranty, and credit insurance contracts. In addition, Lithia provides vehicle parts, maintenance and repair services at all of its locations.
John North
VP Finance and Chief Accounting Officer
(541) 618-5748
