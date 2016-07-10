CSE: 2016-1004 - Suspension - NetCents Technology Inc. (NC)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- NetCents Technology Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective at market close, NetCents Technology, currently the subject of a Cease Trade Order, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.

