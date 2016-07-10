       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Tesla Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will post its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory release containing a link to the Q3 2016 Update Letter, available on the Tesla IR website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30pm Pacific Time (5:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q3 2016 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Time: 2:30pm Pacific Time / 5:30pm Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter:
Webcast: (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

