Nasdaq Hearings Panel Notifies Inventergy That With the Completion of the Recently Announced Equity Round It Will Meet the Stockholders' Equity Requirement for Continued Listing on Nasdaq

The Continued Listing Is Subject to Inventergy Providing the Nasdaq Hearings Panel With Certain Additional Financial Information

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Inventergy Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVT) ("Inventergy" or the "Company") today received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") that with the recently announced equity offering the Company will be in compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirement for stockholders' equity, subject to the Company providing Nasdaq with certain financial information following the Company closing its current public offering, which it expects to close on or about October 11, 2016. The letter from the Panel requires that the Panel be notified upon the completion of this equity round by October 15, 2016 and also requires that the Company provide the Panel with a plan of compliance through the rest of 2016 and 2017.

Inventergy Global, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based intellectual property company dedicated to identifying, acquiring and licensing patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. Led by IP industry pioneer and veteran Joe Beyers, the Company leverages decades of corporate experience, market and technology expertise, and industry connections to assist Fortune 500 companies and other technology companies in leveraging the value of their innovations to achieve greater returns.

This press release contains statements, estimates, forecasts and projections with respect to future performance and events, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include statements regarding the intent and belief or current expectations of the Company and its affiliates and subsidiaries and their respective management teams. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "seek" and similar expressions. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. We make forward-looking statements based on currently available information, and we assume no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements made in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information about Inventergy, visit .





More information:

http://www.inventergy.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 19:22

Language: English

News-ID 499451

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Inventergy Global, Inc.

Stadt: CAMPBELL, CA





Number of hits: 23



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease