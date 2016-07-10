       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CSE: 2016-1005 - Suspension - Global Remote Technologies Ltd. (RGT)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Global Remote Technologies Ltd. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective at market close, Global Remote, currently the subject of a Cease Trade Order, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.

Date: Effective market close, October 7, 2016

Symbol: RGT

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: .

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Date: 10/07/2016 - 19:24
Language: English
News-ID 499453
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


