       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World

ID: 499456
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event in Halifax on Tuesday with representatives from a variety of cultural sectors as part of the consultations on Canadian content in a digital world.

Representatives from the media are invited to take pictures at the beginning of the event. A media availability will follow Minister Joly's remarks.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

TIME:

Artistic performance by David Myles and B-roll at 10:00 a.m.

Opening remarks from Minister Joly at 10:10 a.m.

Media availability outside the room at 10:40 a.m.

PLACE:

Halifax Central Library

Paul O'Regan Hall

5440 Spring Garden Road

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and , #DigiCancon

Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-canadian-heritage,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/07/2016 - 19:47
Language: English
News-ID 499456
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA


Number of hits: 64

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.791
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 220


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z