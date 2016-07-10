Media Advisory: Consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World

(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event in Halifax on Tuesday with representatives from a variety of cultural sectors as part of the consultations on Canadian content in a digital world.

Representatives from the media are invited to take pictures at the beginning of the event. A media availability will follow Minister Joly's remarks.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

TIME:

Artistic performance by David Myles and B-roll at 10:00 a.m.

Opening remarks from Minister Joly at 10:10 a.m.

Media availability outside the room at 10:40 a.m.

PLACE:

Halifax Central Library

Paul O'Regan Hall

5440 Spring Garden Road

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



