CSE: 2016-1006 - Delist - Asia Bio-Chem Group Corp. (ABC)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- The common shares of Asia Bio-Chem Group Corp. will be delisted at the market close today, October 7, 2016.

Asia Bio-Chem is currently suspended.

Date: Market close, October 7, 2016

Symbol: ABC

