Stria Lithium Cancels Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Stria Lithium Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SRA)(OTCQX: SRCAF) ("Stria" or the "Company") announces that it is cancelling the non-brokered private placement of up to 8,333,334 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering") announced on June 23, 2016.

About Stria

Stria Lithium Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SRA)(OTCQX: SRCAF) is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus. It is also the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Quebec. Stria's mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies.

Stria's expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production lithium metal and lithium metal foil.

Stria Lithium Inc. is part of the 2GL Platform, a green energy technology alliance with Grafoid Inc., Focus Graphite Inc., and Braille Battery Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Stria Lithium Inc.
Iain Todd
President & COO
613 241-4040



More information:
http://www.stria.com/



Date: 10/07/2016 - 20:05
Firma: Stria Lithium Inc.
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


