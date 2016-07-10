Coalition Warns Health Minister: Privatization of Ontario's Health Systems for Patient Records and Information Will Incite Massive Public Opposition

Banking Executive is Not Trusted to Protect Patient or Public Interest, Especially After Hydro Privatization Debacle

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- This afternoon, the Wynne government has made public a formal invitation from the Health Minister to Ed Clark to "assess and validate the value these (health data, e-health records and related intellectual property and infrastructure) systems have created for Ontario and to recommend ways to take them to the next level".

Ed Clark is the former President and CEO of TD Bank - a bank deeply involved in P3 privatization in Ontario. TD's economics branch was used by the McGuinty government to generate a pro-privatization health care report. The former head of TD Economics, Don Drummond, wrote the pro-privatization and pro-public-service-cuts Drummond Report. Top former and current leaders of Infrastructure Ontario - the P3-privatization entity of the Ontario government - have come out of TD. Ed Clark recently recommended the deeply unpopular privatization of public hydro in Ontario. He is the father of Bert Clark, the current President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario.

The Coalition is deeply concerned that the bias of this "valuation" exercise will be towards for-profit privatization. The Ontario Health Coalition is responding by warning the Wynne government of the following:

Contacts:

Natalie Mehra

(416) 230-6402 cell





More information:

http://www.web.net/ohc



PressRelease by

Ontario Health Coalition

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 20:08

Language: English

News-ID 499461

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ontario Health Coalition

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease