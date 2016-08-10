Cherrystone Auctions Launches A Replete, User-Friendly Online Stamp Store

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc., a stamp auctioneering company based in New York City, has launched a well stocked, customer-friendly online stamp store.

(firmenpresse) - Cherrystone Auctions, Inc. is a highly reputed stamp auction house founded in New York City in 1967. The company is renowned for its extensive philatelic collection and excellent customer service. In order to enhance its business operations, the company has launched a user-friendly online stamp store replete with rare philatelic materials.



Cherrystone Auctions has extended its market reach with the introduction of an online retail branch, Cherrystone Online Stamp Store, https://www.cherrystonestamps.com . The newly launched online store offers a comprehensive collection of valuable philatelic materials. Aimed at tapping the limitless internet market, the store features an attractive web design and presentation. The web store is dynamically designed to ensure ease of navigation and enhance user experience. Fully backed by the heavyweight philatelic auctioneer, Cherrystone Auctions, the online store offers a rich selection of affordable stamp singles and sets from all over the world.



Cherrystone Online Stamp Store is a feature-filled web store that promises to serve stamp collectors 24 hours a day. The fully functional online store is presented in a simple but elegant format to ensure ease-of-use. Functional tabs provide users with access to all the relevant business services and information regarding the online store. For starters, users can browse or search through the store's vast collection of philatelic materials by country/region or topic. Users can also create personal access accounts under the "My Account" tab. The site features an active shopping cart where items are added by simply clicking the add button on an item. The checkout process is equally easy and there are multiple payment options including all the major cards and PayPal.



The "Terms of Sale" tab spells out the store's sales policy including the payment, refund/return, and "Cherrystone Guarantee" policies. A different tab titled "Shipping Information" explains the company's shipping policy. The online store features a very customer-friendly sales and shipping policy. For instance, items are shipped as soon as payment is received. Also, users can return any purchased items within 7 days for a full refund. Undoubtedly, this online store will continue to boost this company's already soaring reputation.





Cherrystone Auctions is a leading stamp auction company that has been in operation for almost five decades. Founded as a retail store, the family owned and operated company has grown into one of the most prestigious brands in the philatelic industry. The company is mostly renowned for its popular public auctions that are held in its New York galleries every six weeks. The company offers many types of philatelic materials including rare stamps, classics, and proofs and essays from the United States and other global regions including Asia including China and Japan, France and Colonies, German Area including States, Colonies and Occupation, Great Britain with British Commonwealth, Poland and Russia among others. Cherrystone Auctions is a member of many accredited philatelic societies including the ASDA, Philatelic Traders Society, APHV, IFSDA, and the Collectors Club of New York among others.



Contact:

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc.

Address: 119 West 57th Street, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: 212-977-7734

Email: info(at)cherrystoneauctions.com

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com





