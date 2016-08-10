Westmont Stamp Company, Rasdale Stamp Company, Announces An Upcoming Public Auction

Rasdale Stamp Company, a stamp auctioneer based in Illinois, has announced an upcoming Public Auction on their website scheduled for the 19th and 20th of November, 2016.

(firmenpresse) - Rasdale Stamp Company is a family owned and operated philatelic auctioneering company founded in 1932. The highly esteemed company holds four public auctions every year, where collectors get the chance to openly bid on a vast array of philatelic materials. The upcoming auction will be the company's 430th Public Auction.



Rasdale Stamp Company will host its final Public Auction for this year at the Rasdale Auction Gallery 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont-IL 60559. According to the company's website, the upcoming auction will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for two consecutive days: Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20. Stamp lots will be available for viewing at the auction's physical location starting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 14-16, and again from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 17-18. After lot viewing ends, pre-auction bidding by fax, email, phone or mail will also close. All open bids will be posted on the company's website and updated regularly until the final bidding date. More details can be found at http://www.rasdalestamps.com/auction.asp



Although the company promises a refreshing supply of collectibles in Public Auction #430, specific details about the upcoming auction have not been released yet. Rasdale advises its clients to keep checking its website for relevant updates regarding the auction, such as the number of lots available, scheduled auction sessions, and designated auction guidelines. Alternatively, clients can subscribe to the company's social media accounts to receive regular auction updates, news, and promotions.



Rasdale offers several bidding options to its customers. The most recent introduction is an online bidding platform called "Rasdale Live Auctions." This interactive web-based bidding platform allows clients to participate in the public auction in real-time without traveling to the company's gallery. Registration is free and open to all clients. Clients can also register with the company's auction agents or travel to the physical location of the auction for in-house floor bidding. Compared to the other two options, online bidding seems to be the most convenient and cost-effective way to participate in modern-day Public Auctions.





Rasdale claims to be the oldest family owned and operated stamp auction house in the United States. In addition to hosting the wildly successful public auctions, the company also participates in various stamp shows and exhibitions. For instance, the company will join other stamp dealers in the upcoming AAPEX 2016 Ann Arbor Stamp Show on November 5th and 6th. Rasdale belongs to many accredited professional philatelic organizations including the American Stamp Dealers Association, the National Stamp Dealers Association, the American Philatelic Society, the American Topical Association, and the Ann Arbor Collectors Club among others. Additionally, Rasdale used to occupy the following board seats: Secretary of the American Stamp Dealers Association and Director of the American Stamp Dealers Association and currently holds the following positions: Secretary of the American Stamp Dealers Association and Director of the Midwest Stamp Dealers Association.



Contact:

Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Email: info(at)rasdalestamps.com

Website: http://www.rasdalestamps.com





More information:

http://www.rasdalestamps.com/



PressRelease by

Rasdale Stamp Company

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/08/2016 - 08:13

Language: English

News-ID 499474

Character count: 3651

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Rasdale Stamp Company



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease