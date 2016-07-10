       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Novo Nordisk receives Complete Response Letter in the US for faster-acting insulin aspart

Bagsværd, Denmark 7 October 2016 - Novo Nordisk today announced that it has
received a Complete Response Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) regarding the New Drug Application for faster-acting insulin aspart.

In the letter, the FDA requests additional information related to the assay for
the immunogenicity and clinical pharmacology data before the review of the New
Drug Application can be completed. Novo Nordisk is evaluating the content of the
Complete Response Letter and will work closely with the FDA to resolve the
outstanding issues.

"We believe faster-acting insulin aspart can address an unmet medical need for
people requiring improved blood glucose control around meals, and our ambitions
for this innovative drug are unchanged", says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive
vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "We acknowledge the
request for information from FDA and will work closely with the agency to
determine the best path forward to complete the review."

The New Drug Application for faster-acting insulin aspart was submitted to the
FDA in December 2015. Faster-acting insulin aspart is currently also under
review in the EU, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina.

