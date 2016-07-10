Novo Nordisk receives Complete Response Letter in the US for faster-acting insulin aspart

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Bagsværd, Denmark 7 October 2016 - Novo Nordisk today announced that it has

received a Complete Response Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) regarding the New Drug Application for faster-acting insulin aspart.



In the letter, the FDA requests additional information related to the assay for

the immunogenicity and clinical pharmacology data before the review of the New

Drug Application can be completed. Novo Nordisk is evaluating the content of the

Complete Response Letter and will work closely with the FDA to resolve the

outstanding issues.



"We believe faster-acting insulin aspart can address an unmet medical need for

people requiring improved blood glucose control around meals, and our ambitions

for this innovative drug are unchanged", says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive

vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "We acknowledge the

request for information from FDA and will work closely with the agency to

determine the best path forward to complete the review."



The New Drug Application for faster-acting insulin aspart was submitted to the

FDA in December 2015. Faster-acting insulin aspart is currently also under

review in the EU, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina.



Further information

Media:



Katrine Sperling +45 3079 6718 krsp(at)novonordisk.com



Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau(at)novonordisk.com





Investors:



Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak(at)novonordisk.com



Melanie Raouzeos +45 3075 3479 mrz(at)novonordisk.com



Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe(at)novonordisk.com



Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj(at)novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 69 / 2016



PR161007_FasterActingAspart_CRL_UK:

http://hugin.info/2013/R/2047717/765486.pdf









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://novonordisk.com



PressRelease by

Novo Nordisk A/S

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 23:52

Language: English

News-ID 499475

Character count: 2466

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Novo Nordisk A/S

Stadt: Bagsvaerd





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease