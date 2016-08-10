       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Politics And Profits Driving Real Estate Investors Toward Midwest

Longtime investor, Chuck Hodge, shifts strategy due to looming housing bubble and upcoming presidential election.

ID: 499480
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - Phoenix, Arizona - Phoenix-based real estate investor, Chuck Hodge, is getting out of Dodge -- at least when it comes to purchasing investment properties and he thinks other investors should as well.

The longtime real estate investor, whose been buying and selling homes since 1989, is setting his sights on the Midwest, Georgia, and a few other states for rental properties where prices are much more affordable.

"Another potential housing crash, uncertainty from the upcoming presidential election, shrinking middle class, and baby boomers on fixed incomes are strong indicators to invest in areas where price points are much lower," he said.

Hodge is not on the doomsday bandwagon, but stresses that success in real estate is based on following trends. "I don't think this next housing meltdown will be nearly as severe as the one we felt in 2008, but I believe it will be significant enough that I should park my money in $20,000 properties in the Midwest or similar places that I can cash flow rather than in $200,000 or $300,000 deals in metropolitan cities. For me, it's all about risk tolerance and staying ahead of the curve. If other investors are thinking this way, they should"

Hodge suspects the presidential election will also have a large impact on the housing marketing regardless of whether Republican nominee Donald Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton wins in November.

"If Hillary wins, I believe the country is headed towards socialism -- which could greatly stifle the real estate industry. Should Trump win, it may take a while for his policies to take effect and trickle down to investors like me."

Interview opportunities with Real Estate Investor, Chuck Hodge, are limited.

Call now to book your press availability.

More information about Chuck Hodge and real estate investing can be found by visiting www.bossinvestor.com

Media Contact:
George Lin
SL Designs LLC
Managing Partner


Phone: 602-492-1288
Email: george(at)sylvialeedesigns.com



More information:
http://www.bossinvestor.com



Keywords (optional):

chuck-hodge, real-estate-investor,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/08/2016 - 11:35
Language: English
News-ID 499480
Character count: 2249
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SL Designs LLC

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 33

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.793
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 10
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 164


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z