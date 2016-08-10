Myriad's myChoice® HRD Test Identifies Patients with Ovarian Cancer Who May Benefit from Treatment with Niraparib

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine,

today announced that its myChoice(®) HRD test identified more than double the

number of patients who may benefit from treatment with niraparib than were

identified by germline BRCA testing alone. The myChoice HRD test was evaluated

in the NOVA study (NCT01847274) of nirarapib, an investigational oral PARP

inhibitor being developed by TESARO (Nasdaq:TSRO).



Today's announcement follows publication of the NOVA study in the New England

Journal of Medicine. NOVA is a well-controlled Phase 3 trial of niraparib that

enrolled 553 patients with recurrent ovarian cancer who responded to their most

recent platinum-based chemotherapy. This trial was designed to assess

progression free survival (PFS) in a broad population of patients who were

assigned to one of two cohorts based upon germline BRCA mutation status.



"Patients with ovarian cancer who tested positive with myChoice HRD experienced

a clinically meaningful improvement in PFS," said Johnathan Lancaster, M.D.,

Ph.D., gynecologic oncologist and chief medical officer of Myriad Genetic

Laboratories. "We estimate that myChoice HRD identifies more than double the

number of patients who may benefit compared to germline BRCA testing alone."



The NOVA results showed that in patients who were germline BRCA mutation

carriers, the median PFS for patients treated with niraparib was 21.0 months

compared to 5.5 months for the control group (p<0.0001; HR 0.27,95% CI,

0.173-0.410). The median PFS benefit for patients with HRD-positive tumors who

were treated with niraparib was 12.9 months compared to 3.8 months for the

control group (P<0.0001; HR 0.38, 95% CI, 0.243-0.586). Additionally, the

exploratory analysis showed that for patients who were determined to be HRD



negative, the median PFS for patients treated with niraparib was 6.9 months

compared to 3.8 months for the control group (p<0.0226; HR 0.58, 95% CI,

0.361-0.922).



The key findings are illustrated in the chart below.

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e05f7572-

2d8d-48c8-80b4-4a2ad412e9db



The myChoice HRD test is being developed in parallel with the clinical

development of niraparib. The collaboration with TESARO began in March 2014 and

includes several ongoing clinical trials in a variety of tumor types.



About myChoice(® )HRD

Myriad's myChoice HRD is the most comprehensive homologous recombination

deficiency test to detect when a tumor has lost the ability to repair double-

stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs

such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The myChoice HRD score is a

composite of three proprietary technologies: loss of heterozygosity, telomeric

allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions. Positive myChoice HRD

scores, reflective of DNA repair deficiencies, are prevalent in all breast

cancer subtypes, ovarian and most other major cancers. In previously published

data, Myriad showed that the myChoice HRD test predicted drug response to

platinum therapy in certain patients with triple-negative breast and ovarian

cancers. It is estimated that 1.4 million people in the United States and Europe

who are diagnosed with cancers annually may be candidates for treatment with

DNA-damaging agents.



About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to

being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering

molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic

tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose

disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions

across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can

significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is

focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its

hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through

the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from

international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a

difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.



Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath,

myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis

CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, Vectra, Prolaris and GeneSight are

trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned

subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements

related to the ability of the myChoice HRD test to identify an increased number

of patients with ovarian cancer who may benefit from treatment with niraparib;

the Company's estimate that myChoice HRD identifies double the number of

patients compared to germline BRCA testing alone; the importance of the

myChoice HRD test for this patient population; and the Company's strategic

directives under the captions "About myChoice HRD," and "About Myriad

Genetics." These "forward-looking statements" are based on management's current

expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and

uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely

from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks

and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that sales and

profit margins of our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical

services may decline; risks related to our ability to transition from our

existing product portfolio to our new tests, including unexpected costs and

delays; risks related to decisions or changes in governmental or private

insurers' reimbursement levels for our tests or our ability to obtain

reimbursement for our new tests at comparable levels to our existing tests;

risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing

tests and services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve

commercial success for additional molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical

and clinical services in a timely manner, or at all; the risk that we may not

successfully develop new markets for our molecular diagnostic tests and

pharmaceutical and clinical services, including our ability to successfully

generate revenue outside the United States; the risk that licenses to the

technology underlying our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and

clinical services and any future tests and services are terminated or cannot be

maintained on satisfactory terms; risks related to delays or other problems with

operating our laboratory testing facilities and our healthcare clinic; risks

related to public concern over genetic testing in general or our tests in

particular; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in the

United States and foreign countries and changes in the structure of the

healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to

obtain new corporate collaborations or licenses and acquire new technologies or

businesses on satisfactory terms, if at all; risks related to our ability to

successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies or businesses

that we license or acquire; risks related to our projections about our business,

results of operations and financial condition; risks related to the potential

market opportunity for our products and services; the risk that we or our

licensors may be unable to protect or that third parties will infringe the

proprietary technologies underlying our tests; the risk of patent-infringement

claims or challenges to the validity of our patents or other intellectual

property; risks related to changes in intellectual property laws covering our

molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services and patents

or enforcement in the United States and foreign countries, such as the Supreme

Court decision in the lawsuit brought against us by the Association for

Molecular Pathology et al; risks of new, changing and competitive technologies

and regulations in the United States and internationally; and other factors

discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 1A of our most

recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, which

has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as any

updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our Quarterly Reports

on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. All information in this press

release is as of the date of the release, and Myriad undertakes no duty to

update this information unless required by law.



