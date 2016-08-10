(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Simultaneous presentation of data at ESMO and publication online in the New
England Journal of Medicine
* TESARO Investor Webcast to be Held at 7:00 PM CET / 1:00 PM EDT
COPENHAGEN, Oct. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an
oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, and ENGOT, the European Network for
Gynaecological Oncological Trial groups, today announced the presentation of the
niraparib Phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA clinical trial results at the ESMO 2016
Congress, the congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), by
Dr. Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D., Medical Director of the Nordic Society of
Gynecologic Oncology (NSGO) and principal investigator on the ENGOT-OV16/NOVA
trial. These data were discussed during the ESMO press briefing in Copenhagen as
part of the congress, and were simultaneously published online in the New
England Journal of Medicine.(1) The results will also be presented by Dr. Mirza
later today during Presidential Symposium 1 (Abstract #LBA3_PR) at ESMO.
An infographic accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14546366-8c73-4d5b-a16b-
bb37fcac1d06
ENGOT-OV16/NOVA is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, international Phase 3
trial of niraparib that enrolled 553 patients with recurrent ovarian cancer who
were in response to their most recent platinum-based chemotherapy. This trial
was designed to assess progression free survival (PFS) in a broad population of
patients who were assigned to one of two cohorts based upon germline BRCA
mutation status. The ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial successfully achieved its primary
endpoint in both cohorts, demonstrating that niraparib treatment significantly
prolonged PFS compared to control in patients who were germline BRCA mutation
(gBRCAmut) carriers and in patients who were not germline BRCA mutation (non-
gBRCAmut) carriers. In addition, within the non-gBRCA cohort, niraparib
treatment significantly prolonged PFS compared to control for the prospectively
defined patient population with tumors deficient in homologous recombination
(HRDpos) as determined by the Myriad myChoice® HRD test. A high proportion of
patients in both treatment groups in both cohorts had received three or more
prior lines of chemotherapy.
"These landmark results are extremely encouraging for the ovarian cancer
community," said Dr. Mirza. "The effectiveness of platinum-based chemotherapy
diminishes over time, and PFS and platinum-free intervals generally become
shorter after each round of platinum treatment. In addition, the incidence of
infection and risk of neuropathy and hypersensitivity with certain chemotherapy
agents rises with subsequent cycles. An oral maintenance treatment that could
lengthen the PFS interval between rounds of platinum-based chemotherapy would be
very meaningful for patients with ovarian cancer, who often live with a fear of
recurrence after ending active treatment."
"We would like to thank the patients, their families and the caregivers that
participated in the ENGOT-OV16/NOVA study, as well as our partners at ENGOT for
their diligence in executing this trial," said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D.,
President and COO of TESARO. "We believe the results of this Phase 3 study
demonstrated a meaningful benefit for women with platinum sensitive, recurrent
ovarian cancer."
Primary Endpoint Results:
Statistically Significant PFS Results in the gBRCAmut Cohort
Among patients who were germline BRCA mutation carriers, the niraparib arm
successfully achieved statistical significance over the control arm for the
primary endpoint of PFS, with a hazard ratio of 0.27 (95% CI, 0.173-0.410). The
median PFS for patients treated with niraparib was 21.0 months, compared to 5.5
months for control (p<0.0001).
Statistically Significant PFS Results in the non-gBRCAmut Cohort
Niraparib showed statistical significance for patients in the non-germline BRCA
mutant cohort. The niraparib arm successfully achieved statistical significance
over the control arm for the primary endpoint of PFS, with a hazard ratio of
0.45 (95% CI, 0.338-0.607). The median PFS for patients treated with niraparib
was 9.3 months, compared to 3.9 months for control (p<0.0001).
Statistically Significant PFS Results in non-gBRCAmut Cohort for Patients with
HRD-Positive Tumors
For patients who were not germline BRCA mutation carriers but whose tumors were
determined to be HRD positive using the Myriad myChoice® HRD test, the niraparib
arm successfully achieved statistical significance over the control arm for the
primary endpoint of PFS, with a hazard ratio of 0.38 (95% CI, 0.243-0.586). The
median PFS for patients with HRD-positive tumors who were treated with niraparib
was 12.9 months, compared to 3.8 months for control (p<0.0001).
Secondary Endpoint Results:
Secondary endpoint analyses, including chemotherapy-free interval, time to first
subsequent treatment, and PFS 2 were all statistically significant and favored
niraparib over control for patients in both the gBRCAmut and non-gBRCAmut
cohorts. Patient-reported outcome results from validated survey tools indicated
that niraparib-treated patients reported no difference from control in measures
associated with quality of life. Data for overall survival are immature (HR
0.73; 95% CI, 0.480 to 1.125; p=0.1545), as fewer than 20% of events had
occurred at the time of analysis.
Safety Results:
The most common (greater than or equal to 10%) treatment-emergent grade 3/4
adverse events in the niraparib arm were thrombocytopenia (33.8%), anemia
(25.3%), and neutropenia (19.6%) with treatment discontinuation for these events
of 3.3%, 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Thrombocytopenia was not associated with
grade 3/4 bleeding events. The majority of these hematological laboratory
abnormalities occurred within the first three cycles; following dose
modifications the incidence of these lab abnormalities decreased and
thrombocytopenia and neutropenia were infrequent beyond cycle 3. The rates of
MDS/AML in the niraparib (1.4%) and control (1.1%) arms were similar. There were
no deaths among patients during study treatment.
"Despite diagnostic and treatment advances, ovarian cancer remains the deadliest
gynecologic cancer, and the need for new therapeutic options that prolong
response remains critical," said David Barley, CEO of the National Ovarian
Cancer Coalition. "The results of the NOVA trial are encouraging, and could
offer patients and their families a treatment option during the stressful period
that follows platinum-based chemotherapy where the majority of patients receive
no treatment."
Investor Briefing and Webcast
TESARO will webcast an investor and analyst briefing in Copenhagen on Saturday,
October 8 at 7:00 PM local time in Copenhagen in conjunction with the ESMO
annual meeting. At this briefing, TESARO management will review the niraparib
development program and data presented at ESMO and answer questions from
investors and analysts. This event will be webcast live and archived for 30
days, and may be accessed from the TESARO Investor Events and Presentations
webpage at www.tesarobio.com. A reception will begin at 6:30 PM local time for
those institutional investors and analysts attending this event in Copenhagen;
please RSVP to krausch(at)tesarobio.com in order to attend.
About the Phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA Clinical Trial of Niraparib
NOVA is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, international Phase 3 trial of
niraparib that enrolled 553 patients with recurrent ovarian cancer who were in a
response to their most recent platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients were
enrolled into one of two independent cohorts based on germline BRCA mutation
status. One cohort enrolled patients who were germline BRCA mutation carriers
(gBRCAmut), and the second cohort enrolled patients who were not germline BRCA
mutation carriers (non-gBRCAmut) and included patients with HRD-positive and
HRD-negative tumors. Within each cohort, patients were randomized 2:1 to receive
niraparib or placebo and were treated continuously with placebo or 300
milligrams of niraparib, dosed as three 100 milligram tablets once per day,
until progression. The primary endpoint of this study was progression-free
survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints include patient-reported outcomes,
chemotherapy-free interval length, PFS 2, overall survival, and other measures
of safety and tolerability. More information about this trial is available
at http://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT01847274.
About Niraparib
Niraparib is an oral, once-daily PARP inhibitor that is currently being
evaluated in four ongoing pivotal trials. TESARO is building a robust niraparib
franchise by assessing activity across multiple tumor types and by evaluating
several potential combinations of niraparib with other therapeutics. The ongoing
development program for niraparib includes a Phase 3 trial in patients with
platinum-sensitive, recurrent ovarian cancer (the NOVA trial); a Phase 3 trial
in patients with first-line ovarian cancer (the PRIMA trial); a registrational
Phase 2 treatment trial in patients with ovarian cancer (the QUADRA trial); and
a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of patients with BRCA-mutant breast cancer
(the BRAVO trial). Several combination studies are also underway, including
trials of niraparib plus pembrolizumab and bevacizumab. Janssen Biotech has
licensed rights to develop and commercialize niraparib specifically for patients
with prostate cancer worldwide, except in Japan.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation
to niraparib for the treatment of patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive
ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. TESARO has initiated a
rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for niraparib to the FDA, and
intends to complete this submission during the fourth quarter. The Marketing
Authorization Application (MAA) for niraparib is planned for submission to the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the fourth quarter.
Niraparib is an investigational agent and, as such, has not been approved by the
U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or any other regulatory agencies.
About Ovarian Cancer
Approximately 22,000 women are diagnosed each year with ovarian cancer in the
United States, and more than 65,000 women are diagnosed annually in Europe.
Ovarian cancer is the fifth most frequent cause of cancer death among women.
Despite high response rates to platinum-based chemotherapy in the second-line
advanced treatment setting, approximately 85% of patients will experience
recurrence within two years. If approved, niraparib may address the difficult
"watchful waiting" periods experienced by patients with recurrent ovarian cancer
in between cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy.
About TESARO
TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing
transformative therapies to people bravely facing cancer. For more information,
visit www.tesarobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not
descriptions of historical facts regarding TESARO, they are forward-looking
statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate,"
"estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or
expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking
statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements
regarding our expectation to complete the rolling NDA submission and submit the
MAA for niraparib in the fourth quarter of 2016. Forward-looking statements in
this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our
research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs,
future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and
uncertainties include, among others, risks related to our intellectual property,
the uncertainties inherent in the execution and completion of clinical trials,
uncertainties surrounding the timing of availability of data from our clinical
trials, risks regarding ongoing discussions with and actions by regulatory
authorities, patient accrual rates for clinical trials, risks from competitors,
and other matters that could affect the timing of availability of data from or
initiation of our clinical trials, uncertainties regarding regulatory approvals,
uncertainties regarding certain expenditures, risks related to manufacturing and
supply, and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial
potential of our drug candidates. TESARO undertakes no obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed
in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business
of the Company in general, see TESARO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2015 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter
ended June 30, 2016.
Reference:
1. Mirza MR, et al. Niraparib Maintenance Therapy in Platinum-Sensitive,
Recurrent Ovarian Cancer. New England Journal of Medicine. 8 October 2016.
Investor/Media Contact:
Jennifer Davis
Sr. Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1.781.325.1116 or jdavis(at)tesarobio.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TESARO, Inc. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://ir.tesarobio.com
Date: 10/08/2016 - 08:15
Language: English
News-ID 499483
Character count: 15501
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: TESARO, Inc.
Stadt: Massachusetts
Number of hits: 70
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.793
|Registriert Heute:
|1
|Registriert Gestern:
|10
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|132
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.