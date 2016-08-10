TESARO and ENGOT Announce Presentation of Successful Niraparib Phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA Trial Results During ESMO 2016

* Simultaneous presentation of data at ESMO and publication online in the New

England Journal of Medicine

* TESARO Investor Webcast to be Held at 7:00 PM CET / 1:00 PM EDT

COPENHAGEN, Oct. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an

oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, and ENGOT, the European Network for

Gynaecological Oncological Trial groups, today announced the presentation of the

niraparib Phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA clinical trial results at the ESMO 2016

Congress, the congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), by

Dr. Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D., Medical Director of the Nordic Society of

Gynecologic Oncology (NSGO) and principal investigator on the ENGOT-OV16/NOVA

trial. These data were discussed during the ESMO press briefing in Copenhagen as

part of the congress, and were simultaneously published online in the New

England Journal of Medicine.(1) The results will also be presented by Dr. Mirza

later today during Presidential Symposium 1 (Abstract #LBA3_PR) at ESMO.



An infographic accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14546366-8c73-4d5b-a16b-

bb37fcac1d06



ENGOT-OV16/NOVA is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, international Phase 3

trial of niraparib that enrolled 553 patients with recurrent ovarian cancer who

were in response to their most recent platinum-based chemotherapy. This trial

was designed to assess progression free survival (PFS) in a broad population of

patients who were assigned to one of two cohorts based upon germline BRCA

mutation status. The ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial successfully achieved its primary

endpoint in both cohorts, demonstrating that niraparib treatment significantly

prolonged PFS compared to control in patients who were germline BRCA mutation

(gBRCAmut) carriers and in patients who were not germline BRCA mutation (non-



gBRCAmut) carriers. In addition, within the non-gBRCA cohort, niraparib

treatment significantly prolonged PFS compared to control for the prospectively

defined patient population with tumors deficient in homologous recombination

(HRDpos) as determined by the Myriad myChoice® HRD test. A high proportion of

patients in both treatment groups in both cohorts had received three or more

prior lines of chemotherapy.



"These landmark results are extremely encouraging for the ovarian cancer

community," said Dr. Mirza. "The effectiveness of platinum-based chemotherapy

diminishes over time, and PFS and platinum-free intervals generally become

shorter after each round of platinum treatment. In addition, the incidence of

infection and risk of neuropathy and hypersensitivity with certain chemotherapy

agents rises with subsequent cycles. An oral maintenance treatment that could

lengthen the PFS interval between rounds of platinum-based chemotherapy would be

very meaningful for patients with ovarian cancer, who often live with a fear of

recurrence after ending active treatment."



"We would like to thank the patients, their families and the caregivers that

participated in the ENGOT-OV16/NOVA study, as well as our partners at ENGOT for

their diligence in executing this trial," said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D.,

President and COO of TESARO. "We believe the results of this Phase 3 study

demonstrated a meaningful benefit for women with platinum sensitive, recurrent

ovarian cancer."



Primary Endpoint Results:



Statistically Significant PFS Results in the gBRCAmut Cohort

Among patients who were germline BRCA mutation carriers, the niraparib arm

successfully achieved statistical significance over the control arm for the

primary endpoint of PFS, with a hazard ratio of 0.27 (95% CI, 0.173-0.410). The

median PFS for patients treated with niraparib was 21.0 months, compared to 5.5

months for control (p<0.0001).



Statistically Significant PFS Results in the non-gBRCAmut Cohort

Niraparib showed statistical significance for patients in the non-germline BRCA

mutant cohort. The niraparib arm successfully achieved statistical significance

over the control arm for the primary endpoint of PFS, with a hazard ratio of

0.45 (95% CI, 0.338-0.607). The median PFS for patients treated with niraparib

was 9.3 months, compared to 3.9 months for control (p<0.0001).



Statistically Significant PFS Results in non-gBRCAmut Cohort for Patients with

HRD-Positive Tumors

For patients who were not germline BRCA mutation carriers but whose tumors were

determined to be HRD positive using the Myriad myChoice® HRD test, the niraparib

arm successfully achieved statistical significance over the control arm for the

primary endpoint of PFS, with a hazard ratio of 0.38 (95% CI, 0.243-0.586). The

median PFS for patients with HRD-positive tumors who were treated with niraparib

was 12.9 months, compared to 3.8 months for control (p<0.0001).



Secondary Endpoint Results:



Secondary endpoint analyses, including chemotherapy-free interval, time to first

subsequent treatment, and PFS 2 were all statistically significant and favored

niraparib over control for patients in both the gBRCAmut and non-gBRCAmut

cohorts. Patient-reported outcome results from validated survey tools indicated

that niraparib-treated patients reported no difference from control in measures

associated with quality of life. Data for overall survival are immature (HR

0.73; 95% CI, 0.480 to 1.125; p=0.1545), as fewer than 20% of events had

occurred at the time of analysis.



Safety Results:



The most common (greater than or equal to 10%) treatment-emergent grade 3/4

adverse events in the niraparib arm were thrombocytopenia (33.8%), anemia

(25.3%), and neutropenia (19.6%) with treatment discontinuation for these events

of 3.3%, 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Thrombocytopenia was not associated with

grade 3/4 bleeding events. The majority of these hematological laboratory

abnormalities occurred within the first three cycles; following dose

modifications the incidence of these lab abnormalities decreased and

thrombocytopenia and neutropenia were infrequent beyond cycle 3. The rates of

MDS/AML in the niraparib (1.4%) and control (1.1%) arms were similar. There were

no deaths among patients during study treatment.



"Despite diagnostic and treatment advances, ovarian cancer remains the deadliest

gynecologic cancer, and the need for new therapeutic options that prolong

response remains critical," said David Barley, CEO of the National Ovarian

Cancer Coalition. "The results of the NOVA trial are encouraging, and could

offer patients and their families a treatment option during the stressful period

that follows platinum-based chemotherapy where the majority of patients receive

no treatment."



Investor Briefing and Webcast

TESARO will webcast an investor and analyst briefing in Copenhagen on Saturday,

October 8 at 7:00 PM local time in Copenhagen in conjunction with the ESMO

annual meeting. At this briefing, TESARO management will review the niraparib

development program and data presented at ESMO and answer questions from

investors and analysts. This event will be webcast live and archived for 30

days, and may be accessed from the TESARO Investor Events and Presentations

webpage at www.tesarobio.com. A reception will begin at 6:30 PM local time for

those institutional investors and analysts attending this event in Copenhagen;

please RSVP to krausch(at)tesarobio.com in order to attend.



About the Phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA Clinical Trial of Niraparib

NOVA is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, international Phase 3 trial of

niraparib that enrolled 553 patients with recurrent ovarian cancer who were in a

response to their most recent platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients were

enrolled into one of two independent cohorts based on germline BRCA mutation

status. One cohort enrolled patients who were germline BRCA mutation carriers

(gBRCAmut), and the second cohort enrolled patients who were not germline BRCA

mutation carriers (non-gBRCAmut) and included patients with HRD-positive and

HRD-negative tumors. Within each cohort, patients were randomized 2:1 to receive

niraparib or placebo and were treated continuously with placebo or 300

milligrams of niraparib, dosed as three 100 milligram tablets once per day,

until progression. The primary endpoint of this study was progression-free

survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints include patient-reported outcomes,

chemotherapy-free interval length, PFS 2, overall survival, and other measures

of safety and tolerability. More information about this trial is available

at http://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT01847274.



About Niraparib

Niraparib is an oral, once-daily PARP inhibitor that is currently being

evaluated in four ongoing pivotal trials. TESARO is building a robust niraparib

franchise by assessing activity across multiple tumor types and by evaluating

several potential combinations of niraparib with other therapeutics. The ongoing

development program for niraparib includes a Phase 3 trial in patients with

platinum-sensitive, recurrent ovarian cancer (the NOVA trial); a Phase 3 trial

in patients with first-line ovarian cancer (the PRIMA trial); a registrational

Phase 2 treatment trial in patients with ovarian cancer (the QUADRA trial); and

a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of patients with BRCA-mutant breast cancer

(the BRAVO trial). Several combination studies are also underway, including

trials of niraparib plus pembrolizumab and bevacizumab. Janssen Biotech has

licensed rights to develop and commercialize niraparib specifically for patients

with prostate cancer worldwide, except in Japan.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation

to niraparib for the treatment of patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive

ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. TESARO has initiated a

rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for niraparib to the FDA, and

intends to complete this submission during the fourth quarter. The Marketing

Authorization Application (MAA) for niraparib is planned for submission to the

European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the fourth quarter.



Niraparib is an investigational agent and, as such, has not been approved by the

U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or any other regulatory agencies.



About Ovarian Cancer

Approximately 22,000 women are diagnosed each year with ovarian cancer in the

United States, and more than 65,000 women are diagnosed annually in Europe.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth most frequent cause of cancer death among women.

Despite high response rates to platinum-based chemotherapy in the second-line

advanced treatment setting, approximately 85% of patients will experience

recurrence within two years. If approved, niraparib may address the difficult

"watchful waiting" periods experienced by patients with recurrent ovarian cancer

in between cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy.



About TESARO

TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing

transformative therapies to people bravely facing cancer. For more information,

visit www.tesarobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not

descriptions of historical facts regarding TESARO, they are forward-looking

statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made

pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate,"

"estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or

expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are

intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking

statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements

regarding our expectation to complete the rolling NDA submission and submit the

MAA for niraparib in the fourth quarter of 2016. Forward-looking statements in

this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our

research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs,

future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those

expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and

uncertainties include, among others, risks related to our intellectual property,

the uncertainties inherent in the execution and completion of clinical trials,

uncertainties surrounding the timing of availability of data from our clinical

trials, risks regarding ongoing discussions with and actions by regulatory

authorities, patient accrual rates for clinical trials, risks from competitors,

and other matters that could affect the timing of availability of data from or

initiation of our clinical trials, uncertainties regarding regulatory approvals,

uncertainties regarding certain expenditures, risks related to manufacturing and

supply, and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial

potential of our drug candidates. TESARO undertakes no obligation to update or

revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed

in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business

of the Company in general, see TESARO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2015 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter

ended June 30, 2016.



Reference:



1. Mirza MR, et al. Niraparib Maintenance Therapy in Platinum-Sensitive,

Recurrent Ovarian Cancer. New England Journal of Medicine. 8 October 2016.





Investor/Media Contact:

Jennifer Davis

Sr. Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

+1.781.325.1116 or jdavis(at)tesarobio.com











