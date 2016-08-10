(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Novartis International AG /
Novartis breakthrough therapy LEE011 plus letrozole demonstrates superior
progression-free survival as first-line treatment for HR+/HER2- advanced breast
cancer compared to a standard of care
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
* LEE011 (ribociclib) plus letrozole reduced the risk of progression or death
by 44% over letrozole alone, significantly extending progression-free
survival (PFS) across all patient subgroups
* Results showed that the combination significantly improved tumor shrinkage,
as more than half of women with measurable disease saw their tumor size
shrink by at least 30%[1]
* Data presented today as late-breaker during the ESMO 2016 Presidential
Symposium and published simultaneously in The New England Journal of
Medicine to be the basis of worldwide regulatory filings
Basel, October 8, 2016 - Results from the pivotal Phase III MONALEESA-2 study
show LEE011 (ribociclib) plus letrozole significantly extended progression-free
survival (PFS) compared to a standard of care, letrozole, as a first-line
treatment in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human
epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic
breast cancer (median PFS, 95% CI (19.3 months - not reached) vs. 14.7 months
(13.0 - 16.5 months); HR=0.556; p=0.00000329)[1]. Novartis announced today that
the data will be featured in the official press briefing at the European Society
for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 Congress and presented as a late-breaker during
the Presidential Symposium at 16:30 CEST (Abstract LBA1_PR). The results will
also be published simultaneously online in The New England Journal of Medicine.
The results demonstrate that LEE011 plus letrozole reduced the risk of death or
progression by 44% over letrozole alone. The combination significantly improved
PFS across all patient subgroups, regardless of disease characteristics or
demographics[1]. More than half of women with measurable disease taking LEE011
plus letrozole saw their tumor size shrink by at least 30% (overall response
rate (ORR) in patients with measurable disease = 53% vs 37%, p=0.00028)[1].
"The MONALEESA-2 results show the combination of LEE011 plus letrozole
represents a significant step forward in the management of HR+ metastatic breast
cancer and, if approved, would be a major addition to the treatment options
these patients have," said Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, Professor of Medicine,
Department of Breast Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and MONALEESA-2 Principal
Investigator. "Women living with metastatic breast cancer will be on treatment
for the rest of their lives, so it is critical to find treatment options that
effectively delay progression."
Most adverse events in the MONALEESA-2 trial were mild to moderate in severity,
identified early through routine monitoring, and generally managed through dose
interruption and reduction[1]. The discontinuation rate due to adverse events in
the MONALEESA-2 trial was 7.5% for LEE011 plus letrozole and 2.1% for letrozole
alone[1].
The most common grade 3/4 (most severe) adverse events were as follows for
LEE011 plus letrozole compared to letrozole alone: neutropenia (60% vs 1%),
leukopenia (21% vs 1%), elevated alanine aminotransferase (9% vs 1%),
lymphopenia (7% vs 1%) and elevated aspartate aminotransferase (6% vs 1%)[1].
The most common all-grade adverse events (>=35% of patients in either arm,
regardless of relationship to study treatment) were as follows for LEE011 plus
letrozole compared to letrozole alone: neutropenia (74% vs 5%), nausea (52% vs
29%), infections (50% vs 42%), fatigue (37% vs 30%), and diarrhea (35% vs
22%)[1]. Nausea, infections, fatigue, and diarrhea were mostly grade 1 or 2[1].
"We are excited about these strong results that show LEE011 has the potential to
be an effective first-line treatment option that could improve outcomes for
women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer," said Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis
Oncology. "Following the Breakthrough Therapy designation granted by the FDA in
August of this year, we look forward to working closely with health authorities
to bring a much needed new treatment option to these patients as quickly as
possible."
The MONALEESA-2 findings validate the use of a selective CDK4/6 inhibitor in
combination with hormonal therapy as initial treatment for HR+/HER2- advanced
breast cancer. Due to the significant extension of PFS and clinical benefit seen
with LEE011, analysis of the primary endpoint (PFS) in MONALEESA-2 was stopped
early in May 2016 as recommended by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
Follow up to measure overall survival is ongoing.
About LEE011 (ribociclib)
LEE011 (ribociclib) is a selective cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor, a new
class of drugs that help slow the progression of cancer by inhibiting two
proteins called cyclin dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6). These proteins, when
over-activated in a cell, can enable cancer cells to grow and divide too
quickly. Targeting CDK4/6 with enhanced precision may play a role in ensuring
cancer cells do not grow uncontrollably.
LEE011 has been studied in non-clinical models and is currently being evaluated
in combination with additional endocrine agents as part of the MONALEESA
(Mammary ONcology Assessment of LEE011's Efficacy and SAfety) clinical trial
program. LEE011 is not approved for any indication in any market at this time.
LEE011 was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR)
under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.
About the MONALEESA Clinical Trial Program
Novartis is continuing to assess LEE011 through the robust MONALEESA clinical
trial program, which includes MONALEESA-2, MONALEESA-3, and MONALEESA-7. These
trials are evaluating LEE011 in multiple endocrine therapy combinations across a
broad range of patients, including men and premenopausal women.
MONALEESA-2 is a Phase III randomized, double blind, placebo controlled,
multicenter global registration trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of
LEE011 in combination with letrozole compared to letrozole alone in
postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer who received no prior
therapy for their advanced breast cancer[2].
The trial randomized 668 patients in a 1:1 ratio stratified by the presence of
liver and/or lung metastases at 223 clinical trial sites globally[1]. Patients
received LEE011 600 mg/daily (three weeks on and one week off), or placebo, in
combination with letrozole 2.5 mg/daily.
The primary endpoint of the trial was PFS[2]. Secondary endpoints included:
overall survival, overall response rate, clinical benefit rate, health-related
quality of life, safety and tolerability[2].
MONALEESA-2 is the only Phase III trial of a CDK4/6 inhibitor in the first-line
setting to be stopped early due to superior PFS results, as LEE011 plus
letrozole met the primary endpoint at the first efficacy analysis.
The MONALEESA-3 trial is evaluating LEE011 in combination with fulvestrant
compared to fulvestrant alone in men and post-menopausal women with HR+/HER2-
advanced breast cancer who have received no or a maximum of one prior endocrine
therapy.
The MONALEESA-7 trial is investigating LEE011 in combination with endocrine
therapy and goserelin compared to endocrine therapy and goserelin alone in pre-
menopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer who have not previously
received endocrine therapy. Both Phase III trials, MONALEESA-3 and MONALEESA-7
are fully enrolled.
About Advanced Breast Cancer
Up to one-third of patients with early-stage breast cancer will subsequently
develop metastatic disease[3]. Metastatic breast cancer is the most serious form
of the disease and occurs when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body,
such as the brain, bones or liver[4]. Advanced breast cancer comprises
metastatic breast cancer (stage 4) and locally advanced breast cancer (stage 3)
[4]. Survival rates for women living with advanced breast cancer are lower than
those for women with earlier stage disease. The 5-year relative survival rate
for stage 3 breast cancer is approximately 72%, while metastatic (stage 4)
breast cancer has a 5-year relative survival rate of approximately 22%[5].
About Novartis in advanced breast cancer
For more than 25 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific
advancements for breast cancer patients and improving clinical practice in
collaboration with the global community[2]. With one of the most diverse breast
cancer pipelines and the largest number of breast cancer compounds in
development, Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and
combinations, especially in HR+ advanced breast cancer, the most common form of
the disease[2].
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "Breakthrough Therapy designation," "continuing," "potential,"
"will," "upcoming," "commitment," "look forward to," "Fast Track program,"
"evaluating," "investigating," "pipelines," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals for LEE011, or
regarding potential future revenues from LEE011. You should not place undue
reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the
current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that LEE011
will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time.
Nor can there be any guarantee that LEE011 will be commercially successful in
the future. In particular, management's expectations regarding LEE011 could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis
of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions;
competition in general; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected manufacturing, safety or quality
issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form
20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not
undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
References
[1] Hortobagyi G, Stemmer S, Burris H, et al. First-line ribociclib plus
letrozole for postmenopausal women with HR+, HER2-, advanced breast
cancer: First results from the Phase III MONALEESA-2 study. Presented at
the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, October
8, 2016, Copenhagen, Denmark (abstract # LBA1_PR)
[2] Novartis Data on File
[3] O'Shaughnessy J. Extending survival with chemotherapy in metastatic
breast cancer. The Oncologist. 2005;10(Suppl 3):20-29.
[4] American Cancer Society. How do you determine the stage of breast cancer?
Available at
http://www.cancer.org/cancer/breastcancer/detailedguide/breast-cancer-
staging. Accessed May 10, 2016.
[5] American Cancer Society. Breast cancer survival rates, by stage.
Available at
http://www.cancer.org/cancer/breastcancer/detailedguide/breast-cancer-
survival-by-stage. Accessed July 7, 2016.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com
Eric Althoff Julie Masow
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Media Relations
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862 778 7220 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 862 579 8456 (mobile)
eric.althoff(at)novartis.com julie.masow(at)novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media Release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2047699/765472.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.novartis.com
Date: 10/08/2016 - 08:15
Language: English
News-ID 499484
Character count: 16033
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Novartis International AG
Stadt: Basel
Number of hits: 74
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.793
|Registriert Heute:
|1
|Registriert Gestern:
|10
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|133
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.