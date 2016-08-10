Novartis breakthrough therapy LEE011 plus letrozole demonstrates superior progression-free survival as first-line treatment for HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer compared to a standard of care

Novartis breakthrough therapy LEE011 plus letrozole demonstrates superior

progression-free survival as first-line treatment for HR+/HER2- advanced breast

cancer compared to a standard of care

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* LEE011 (ribociclib) plus letrozole reduced the risk of progression or death

by 44% over letrozole alone, significantly extending progression-free

survival (PFS) across all patient subgroups



* Results showed that the combination significantly improved tumor shrinkage,

as more than half of women with measurable disease saw their tumor size

shrink by at least 30%[1]



* Data presented today as late-breaker during the ESMO 2016 Presidential

Symposium and published simultaneously in The New England Journal of

Medicine to be the basis of worldwide regulatory filings



Basel, October 8, 2016 - Results from the pivotal Phase III MONALEESA-2 study

show LEE011 (ribociclib) plus letrozole significantly extended progression-free

survival (PFS) compared to a standard of care, letrozole, as a first-line

treatment in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human

epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic

breast cancer (median PFS, 95% CI (19.3 months - not reached) vs. 14.7 months

(13.0 - 16.5 months); HR=0.556; p=0.00000329)[1]. Novartis announced today that

the data will be featured in the official press briefing at the European Society

for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 Congress and presented as a late-breaker during

the Presidential Symposium at 16:30 CEST (Abstract LBA1_PR). The results will

also be published simultaneously online in The New England Journal of Medicine.



The results demonstrate that LEE011 plus letrozole reduced the risk of death or



progression by 44% over letrozole alone. The combination significantly improved

PFS across all patient subgroups, regardless of disease characteristics or

demographics[1]. More than half of women with measurable disease taking LEE011

plus letrozole saw their tumor size shrink by at least 30% (overall response

rate (ORR) in patients with measurable disease = 53% vs 37%, p=0.00028)[1].



"The MONALEESA-2 results show the combination of LEE011 plus letrozole

represents a significant step forward in the management of HR+ metastatic breast

cancer and, if approved, would be a major addition to the treatment options

these patients have," said Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, Professor of Medicine,

Department of Breast Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and MONALEESA-2 Principal

Investigator. "Women living with metastatic breast cancer will be on treatment

for the rest of their lives, so it is critical to find treatment options that

effectively delay progression."



Most adverse events in the MONALEESA-2 trial were mild to moderate in severity,

identified early through routine monitoring, and generally managed through dose

interruption and reduction[1]. The discontinuation rate due to adverse events in

the MONALEESA-2 trial was 7.5% for LEE011 plus letrozole and 2.1% for letrozole

alone[1].



The most common grade 3/4 (most severe) adverse events were as follows for

LEE011 plus letrozole compared to letrozole alone: neutropenia (60% vs 1%),

leukopenia (21% vs 1%), elevated alanine aminotransferase (9% vs 1%),

lymphopenia (7% vs 1%) and elevated aspartate aminotransferase (6% vs 1%)[1].

The most common all-grade adverse events (>=35% of patients in either arm,

regardless of relationship to study treatment) were as follows for LEE011 plus

letrozole compared to letrozole alone: neutropenia (74% vs 5%), nausea (52% vs

29%), infections (50% vs 42%), fatigue (37% vs 30%), and diarrhea (35% vs

22%)[1]. Nausea, infections, fatigue, and diarrhea were mostly grade 1 or 2[1].



"We are excited about these strong results that show LEE011 has the potential to

be an effective first-line treatment option that could improve outcomes for

women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer," said Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis

Oncology. "Following the Breakthrough Therapy designation granted by the FDA in

August of this year, we look forward to working closely with health authorities

to bring a much needed new treatment option to these patients as quickly as

possible."



The MONALEESA-2 findings validate the use of a selective CDK4/6 inhibitor in

combination with hormonal therapy as initial treatment for HR+/HER2- advanced

breast cancer. Due to the significant extension of PFS and clinical benefit seen

with LEE011, analysis of the primary endpoint (PFS) in MONALEESA-2 was stopped

early in May 2016 as recommended by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

Follow up to measure overall survival is ongoing.



About LEE011 (ribociclib)

LEE011 (ribociclib) is a selective cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor, a new

class of drugs that help slow the progression of cancer by inhibiting two

proteins called cyclin dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6). These proteins, when

over-activated in a cell, can enable cancer cells to grow and divide too

quickly. Targeting CDK4/6 with enhanced precision may play a role in ensuring

cancer cells do not grow uncontrollably.



LEE011 has been studied in non-clinical models and is currently being evaluated

in combination with additional endocrine agents as part of the MONALEESA

(Mammary ONcology Assessment of LEE011's Efficacy and SAfety) clinical trial

program. LEE011 is not approved for any indication in any market at this time.



LEE011 was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR)

under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.



About the MONALEESA Clinical Trial Program

Novartis is continuing to assess LEE011 through the robust MONALEESA clinical

trial program, which includes MONALEESA-2, MONALEESA-3, and MONALEESA-7. These

trials are evaluating LEE011 in multiple endocrine therapy combinations across a

broad range of patients, including men and premenopausal women.



MONALEESA-2 is a Phase III randomized, double blind, placebo controlled,

multicenter global registration trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of

LEE011 in combination with letrozole compared to letrozole alone in

postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer who received no prior

therapy for their advanced breast cancer[2].



The trial randomized 668 patients in a 1:1 ratio stratified by the presence of

liver and/or lung metastases at 223 clinical trial sites globally[1]. Patients

received LEE011 600 mg/daily (three weeks on and one week off), or placebo, in

combination with letrozole 2.5 mg/daily.



The primary endpoint of the trial was PFS[2]. Secondary endpoints included:

overall survival, overall response rate, clinical benefit rate, health-related

quality of life, safety and tolerability[2].



MONALEESA-2 is the only Phase III trial of a CDK4/6 inhibitor in the first-line

setting to be stopped early due to superior PFS results, as LEE011 plus

letrozole met the primary endpoint at the first efficacy analysis.



The MONALEESA-3 trial is evaluating LEE011 in combination with fulvestrant

compared to fulvestrant alone in men and post-menopausal women with HR+/HER2-

advanced breast cancer who have received no or a maximum of one prior endocrine

therapy.



The MONALEESA-7 trial is investigating LEE011 in combination with endocrine

therapy and goserelin compared to endocrine therapy and goserelin alone in pre-

menopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer who have not previously

received endocrine therapy. Both Phase III trials, MONALEESA-3 and MONALEESA-7

are fully enrolled.



About Advanced Breast Cancer

Up to one-third of patients with early-stage breast cancer will subsequently

develop metastatic disease[3]. Metastatic breast cancer is the most serious form

of the disease and occurs when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body,

such as the brain, bones or liver[4]. Advanced breast cancer comprises

metastatic breast cancer (stage 4) and locally advanced breast cancer (stage 3)

[4]. Survival rates for women living with advanced breast cancer are lower than

those for women with earlier stage disease. The 5-year relative survival rate

for stage 3 breast cancer is approximately 72%, while metastatic (stage 4)

breast cancer has a 5-year relative survival rate of approximately 22%[5].



About Novartis in advanced breast cancer

For more than 25 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific

advancements for breast cancer patients and improving clinical practice in

collaboration with the global community[2]. With one of the most diverse breast

cancer pipelines and the largest number of breast cancer compounds in

development, Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and

combinations, especially in HR+ advanced breast cancer, the most common form of

the disease[2].



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "Breakthrough Therapy designation," "continuing," "potential,"

"will," "upcoming," "commitment," "look forward to," "Fast Track program,"

"evaluating," "investigating," "pipelines," or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals for LEE011, or

regarding potential future revenues from LEE011. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the

current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set

forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that LEE011

will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time.

Nor can there be any guarantee that LEE011 will be commercially successful in

the future. In particular, management's expectations regarding LEE011 could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis

of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions;

competition in general; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected manufacturing, safety or quality

issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not

undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



References

[1] Hortobagyi G, Stemmer S, Burris H, et al. First-line ribociclib plus

letrozole for postmenopausal women with HR+, HER2-, advanced breast

cancer: First results from the Phase III MONALEESA-2 study. Presented at

the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, October

8, 2016, Copenhagen, Denmark (abstract # LBA1_PR)



[2] Novartis Data on File



[3] O'Shaughnessy J. Extending survival with chemotherapy in metastatic

breast cancer. The Oncologist. 2005;10(Suppl 3):20-29.



[4] American Cancer Society. How do you determine the stage of breast cancer?

Available at

http://www.cancer.org/cancer/breastcancer/detailedguide/breast-cancer-

staging. Accessed May 10, 2016.



[5] American Cancer Society. Breast cancer survival rates, by stage.

Available at

http://www.cancer.org/cancer/breastcancer/detailedguide/breast-cancer-

survival-by-stage. Accessed July 7, 2016.





