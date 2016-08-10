Novartis' Tafinlar® (dabrafenib) + Mekinist® (trametinib) demonstrate superior overall survival benefit in advanced melanoma patients at three-year follow up

Novartis' Tafinlar® (dabrafenib) + Mekinist® (trametinib) demonstrate superior

overall survival benefit in advanced melanoma patients at three-year follow up

* Latest data confirm an estimated 45% of patients who received Tafinlar(®) +

Mekinist(®) combination therapy are alive versus 31% of patients on BRAF

monotherapy[1]

* Second trial to confirm three-year landmark overall survival data for the

combination

* Advanced melanoma is a serious, life-threatening skin cancer, with typically

low rates of survival for patients with late-stage disease[2],[3]



Basel, October 8, 2016 - Novartis today announced data from the Phase III COMBI-

v study demonstrating an overall survival (OS) and a progression-free survival

benefit for patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma when

treated first-line with the combination of Tafinlar(®) (dabrafenib) +

Mekinist(®) (trametinib) compared to vemurafenib monotherapy[1]. The results of

this study, which was conducted in 704 patients[1], are being presented at the

European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 Congress in Copenhagen.



"The three-year overall survival follow-up data from COMBI-v is remarkable

because it is the second Phase III study this year to demonstrate a significant

long-term survival benefit for BRAF mutation-positive melanoma patients treated

with Tafinlar + Mekinist combination therapy compared to BRAF inhibitor

monotherapy," said Caroline Robert, MD, PhD, Head of Dermatology, Institute

Gustave-Roussy. "The results of this trial continue to reinforce Tafinlar +

Mekinist as a standard of care and sets a new benchmark for treating patients

with BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma."





Results from the COMBI-v study found the estimated three-year survival rate to

be 45% of patients receiving the combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist (95% CI,

39.1%-49.8%) compared with 31% of patients who received vemurafenib monotherapy

(95% CI, 26.1%-36.4%)[1]. There were 34 patients who crossed over from the

vemurafenib monotherapy arm to the combination arm after the combination

demonstrated a significant OS benefit in a prior analysis[1]. Additionally, the

estimated three-year progression-free survival rate was 24% (95% CI,

19.4%-28.8%) for the combination arm and 10% (95% CI, 5.9%-14.5%) for the

vemurafenib monotherapy arm[1].



"We are pleased to see the continued benefit of Tafinlar + Mekinist targeted

combination therapy beyond three-years in another study," said Alessandro Riva,

MD, Global Head, Oncology Development & Medical Affairs. "As we've come to

understand, this combination of targeted inhibitors has demonstrated an

unprecedented ability to block the known resistance pathways and extend overall

survival for BRAF mutation-positive patients. These results underscore our

commitment to advancing the practice of precision oncology and extending

patients' lives through treatment options that target the root cause of their

cancer."



At three years of follow up, the combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist continued to

demonstrate a benefit on the measures of duration of response (DoR) and overall

response rate (ORR), in line with results seen at the two-year follow up

analysis[1].



The safety results were consistent with the profile observed to date for the

combination and consistent with the profile observed for vemurafenib

monotherapy; no new safety concerns were observed.



About the COMBI-v Study

COMBI-v is a two-arm, open-label, Phase III study comparing the combination of

Tafinlar + Mekinist with vemurafenib monotherapy in patients with BRAF V600E/K

mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The primary endpoint of

this study was OS. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) stopped the

trial early based on efficacy results observed in the Tafinlar + Mekinist study

arm as part of a planned interim analysis[1].



About Melanoma

Advanced melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of skin cancer

and is associated with low survival rates[2],[3]. Only about 20% of people will

survive for at least five years following a diagnosis with late-stage

disease[2]. There are about 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed worldwide

each year[4], approximately half of which have BRAF mutations, a key target in

the treatment of metastatic melanoma[2],[5]. Gene tests can determine whether a

tumor has a BRAF mutation[2],[6].



About Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination

Combination use of Tafinlar + Mekinist in patients with unresectable or

metastatic melanoma who have a BRAF V600 mutation is approved in the US, EU,

Australia, Canada and other countries.



Tafinlar and Mekinist target different kinases within the serine/threonine

kinase family - BRAF and MEK1/2, respectively - in the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK pathway,

which is implicated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma, among

other cancers. When Tafinlar is used with Mekinist, the combination has been

shown to slow tumor growth more than either drug alone. The combination of

Tafinlar + Mekinist is currently being investigated in an ongoing clinical trial

program across a range of tumor types conducted in study centers worldwide.



The safety and efficacy profile of the Tafinlar + Mekinist combination has not

yet been established outside of the approved indication.



Tafinlar and Mekinist are also indicated in more than 40 countries worldwide,

including the US and EU, as single agents to treat patients with unresectable or

metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation.



Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination Important Safety Information for Metastatic

Melanoma

Tafinlar + Mekinist combination may cause serious side effects.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist should only be used to treat melanoma with

a change (mutation) in the BRAF gene; therefore, doctors should test their

patients before treatment, as patients without a BRAF mutation and with a RAS

mutation can be at risk of increased cell proliferation in the presence of a

BRAF inhibitor.



Doctors should also consider other treatment options for their patients if they

had been previously treated with a BRAF inhibitor as single agent, as the

limited data available have shown that the efficacy of Tafinlar + Mekinist is

lower in these patients.



When Tafinlar is used in combination with Mekinist, or when Tafinlar is

administered as monotherapy, it can cause new cancers (both skin cancer and non-

skin cancer). Patients should be advised to contact their doctor immediately for

any new lesions, changes to existing lesions on their skin, or signs and

symptoms of other malignancies.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause severe

bleeding, and in some cases can lead to death. Patients should be advised to

call their healthcare provider and get medical help right away if they have

headaches, dizziness, or feel weak, cough up blood or blood clots, vomit blood

or their vomit looks like "coffee grounds," have red or black stools that look

like tar, or any unusual signs of bleeding.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or either drug alone, can cause severe

eye problems that can lead to blindness. Patients should be advised to call

their healthcare provider right away if they get these symptoms of eye problems:

blurred vision, loss of vision, or other vision changes, seeing color dots, halo

(seeing blurred outline around objects), eye pain, swelling, or redness.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause fever which

may be serious. When taking Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, fever may

happen more often or may be more severe. In some cases, chills or shaking

chills, too much fluid loss (dehydration), low blood pressure, dizziness, or

kidney problems may happen with the fever. Patients should be advised to call

their healthcare provider right away if they get a fever above 38.5oC (101.3oF)

while taking Tafinlar.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can affect how well

the heart pumps blood. A patient's heart function should be checked before and

during treatment. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider

right away if they have any of the following signs and symptoms of a heart

problem: feeling like their heart is pounding or racing, shortness of breath,

swelling of their ankles and feet, or feeling lightheaded.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause abnormal

kidney function or inflammation of the kidney. Abnormal kidney function may

happen more often for patients with fever or too much fluid loss. Patients

should be advised to call their healthcare provider right away if they have a

fever above 38.5oC (101.3oF), decreased urine, fatigue, loss of appetite or

discomfort in lower abdomen or back. Tafinlar has not been studied in patients

with renal insufficiency (defined as creatinine > 1.5 x ULN) therefore caution

should be used in this setting.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause abnormal

liver function. A patient may feel tired, lose appetite, yellow skin, dark urine

colour, or discomfort in abdomen. The liver function abnormality needs to be

assessed by laboratory test of the blood. Patients should consult their

healthcare provider if they have such experience. Administration of Tafinlar or

Mekinist should be done with caution in patients with moderate to severe hepatic

impairment.



Elevations in blood pressure have been reported in association with Mekinist in

combination with Tafinlar, or with Mekinist alone, in patients with or without

pre-existing hypertension. Patients should be advised to monitor blood pressure

during treatment with Mekinist and control potential hypertension by standard

therapy, as appropriate.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause inflammation

of the lung tissue. Patients should notify their doctor if they experience any

new or worsening symptoms of lung or breathing problems, including shortness of

breath or cough.



Rash is a common side effect of Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or with

Mekinist alone. Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can

also cause other skin reactions which can be severe, and may need to be treated

in a hospital. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider if

they get any of the following symptoms: skin rash that bothers them or does not

go away, acne, redness, swelling, peeling, or tenderness of hands or feet, skin

redness.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause muscle

breakdown, a condition called Rhabdomyolysis. Patients experiencing muscle pain,

tenderness, weakness or a swelling of their muscles should contact their

healthcare provider immediately.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can uncommonly cause

an inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Patients should be promptly

investigated if they experience unexplained abdominal pain and closely monitored

if they re-start Tafinlar after a prior episode of pancreatitis.



Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause blood clots

in the arms or legs, which can travel to the lungs and can lead to death.

Patients should be advised to get medical help right away if they have the

following symptoms: chest pain, sudden shortness of breath or trouble breathing,

pain in their legs with or without swelling, swelling in their arms or legs, or

a cool or pale arm or leg.



Mekinist, alone or in combination with Tafinlar, may increase the risk of

developing holes in the stomach or intestine (gastrointestinal perforation).

Treatment with Mekinist alone or in combination with Tafinlar should be used

with caution in patients with risk factors for gastrointestinal perforation,

including concomitant use of medications with a recognised risk of

gastrointestinal perforation.



Tafinlar and Mekinist both can cause harm to an unborn baby when taken by a

pregnant woman. Tafinlar can also render hormonal contraceptives ineffective.



The most common side effects of Tafinlar + Mekinist combination include fever,

tiredness, nausea, headache, chills, diarrhea, rash, joint pain, high blood

pressure, vomiting and cough. The incidence and severity of fever is increased

when Mekinist is used in combination with Tafinlar. Patients should tell their

doctor of any side effect that bothers them or does not go away. These are not

all of the possible side effects of Tafinlar + Mekinist combination. For more

information, patients should ask their doctor or pharmacist.



Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist combination exactly as their health

care provider tells them. Patients should not change their dose or stop taking

Tafinlar + Mekinist combination unless their health care provider advises them

to. Mekinist should be taken only once daily (either in the morning or evening,

at the same time as Tafinlar). The first and second doses of Tafinlar should be

taken approximately 12 hours apart. Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist at

least 1 hour before or 2 hours after a meal. Do not take a missed dose of

Tafinlar within 6 hours of the next dose of Tafinlar. Do not open, crush, or

break Tafinlar capsules. Do not take a missed dose of Mekinist within 12 hours

of the next dose of Mekinist.



Please see full Prescribing Information for Tafinlar and Mekinist.





Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "to confirm," "continue," "commitment," "being investigated,"

"ongoing," "yet," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals or new indications or labeling for

Tafinlar and Mekinist, either in combination or as single agents, or regarding

potential future revenues from Tafinlar and Mekinist, either in combination or

as single agents. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of

management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and

unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that Tafinlar and Mekinist, either in

combination or as single agents, will be submitted or approved for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that Tafinlar and Mekinist, either in

combination or as single agents, will be submitted or approved for sale in any

additional markets, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee

that Tafinlar and Mekinist, either in combination or as single agents, will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations

regarding Tafinlar and Mekinist, in combination and as single agents, could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis

of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing

pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks

and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in

this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to

update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis.

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library. For questions about the site or required registration, please contact:

media.relations(at)novartis.com



References

[1] Robert. C, Karaszewska b, Schachter J, et al. Three-year estimate of overall

survival in COMBI-v, a randomized phase 3 study evaluating first-line dabrafenib

(D) + trametinib (T) in patients (pts) with unresectable or metastatic BRAF

V600E/K-mutant cutaneous melanoma. Abstract #LBA40. 2016 European Society of

Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting, Copenhagen, Denmark.

[2] Melanoma Skin Cancer. American Cancer Society. Available at:

http://www.cancer.org/acs/groups/cid/documents/webcontent/003120-pdf.pdf.

Accessed May 31, 2016.

[3] A Snapshot of Melanoma. National Cancer Institute. Available at:

http://www.cancer.gov/research/progress/snapshots/melanoma. Accessed May

31, 2016.

[4] GLOBOCAN 2012: Estimated Cancer Incidence, Mortality and Prevalence

Worldwide in 2012. http://globocan.iarc.fr/Pages/fact_sheets_population.aspx.

Accessed May 31, 2016.

[5] Klein O, Clements A, Menzies AM, et al. BRAF inhibitor activity in V600R

metastatic melanoma. Eur J Cancer. 2013; 49(5):1073-1079.

[6] Heinzerling L, Kuhnapfel S, Meckbach D. Rare BRAF mutations in melanoma

patients: implications for molecular testing in clinical practice. British

Journal of Cancer. 2013.



# # #





