* Latest data confirm an estimated 45% of patients who received Tafinlar(®) +
Mekinist(®) combination therapy are alive versus 31% of patients on BRAF
monotherapy[1]
* Second trial to confirm three-year landmark overall survival data for the
combination
* Advanced melanoma is a serious, life-threatening skin cancer, with typically
low rates of survival for patients with late-stage disease[2],[3]
Basel, October 8, 2016 - Novartis today announced data from the Phase III COMBI-
v study demonstrating an overall survival (OS) and a progression-free survival
benefit for patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma when
treated first-line with the combination of Tafinlar(®) (dabrafenib) +
Mekinist(®) (trametinib) compared to vemurafenib monotherapy[1]. The results of
this study, which was conducted in 704 patients[1], are being presented at the
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 Congress in Copenhagen.
"The three-year overall survival follow-up data from COMBI-v is remarkable
because it is the second Phase III study this year to demonstrate a significant
long-term survival benefit for BRAF mutation-positive melanoma patients treated
with Tafinlar + Mekinist combination therapy compared to BRAF inhibitor
monotherapy," said Caroline Robert, MD, PhD, Head of Dermatology, Institute
Gustave-Roussy. "The results of this trial continue to reinforce Tafinlar +
Mekinist as a standard of care and sets a new benchmark for treating patients
with BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma."
Results from the COMBI-v study found the estimated three-year survival rate to
be 45% of patients receiving the combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist (95% CI,
39.1%-49.8%) compared with 31% of patients who received vemurafenib monotherapy
(95% CI, 26.1%-36.4%)[1]. There were 34 patients who crossed over from the
vemurafenib monotherapy arm to the combination arm after the combination
demonstrated a significant OS benefit in a prior analysis[1]. Additionally, the
estimated three-year progression-free survival rate was 24% (95% CI,
19.4%-28.8%) for the combination arm and 10% (95% CI, 5.9%-14.5%) for the
vemurafenib monotherapy arm[1].
"We are pleased to see the continued benefit of Tafinlar + Mekinist targeted
combination therapy beyond three-years in another study," said Alessandro Riva,
MD, Global Head, Oncology Development & Medical Affairs. "As we've come to
understand, this combination of targeted inhibitors has demonstrated an
unprecedented ability to block the known resistance pathways and extend overall
survival for BRAF mutation-positive patients. These results underscore our
commitment to advancing the practice of precision oncology and extending
patients' lives through treatment options that target the root cause of their
cancer."
At three years of follow up, the combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist continued to
demonstrate a benefit on the measures of duration of response (DoR) and overall
response rate (ORR), in line with results seen at the two-year follow up
analysis[1].
The safety results were consistent with the profile observed to date for the
combination and consistent with the profile observed for vemurafenib
monotherapy; no new safety concerns were observed.
About the COMBI-v Study
COMBI-v is a two-arm, open-label, Phase III study comparing the combination of
Tafinlar + Mekinist with vemurafenib monotherapy in patients with BRAF V600E/K
mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The primary endpoint of
this study was OS. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) stopped the
trial early based on efficacy results observed in the Tafinlar + Mekinist study
arm as part of a planned interim analysis[1].
About Melanoma
Advanced melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of skin cancer
and is associated with low survival rates[2],[3]. Only about 20% of people will
survive for at least five years following a diagnosis with late-stage
disease[2]. There are about 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed worldwide
each year[4], approximately half of which have BRAF mutations, a key target in
the treatment of metastatic melanoma[2],[5]. Gene tests can determine whether a
tumor has a BRAF mutation[2],[6].
About Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination
Combination use of Tafinlar + Mekinist in patients with unresectable or
metastatic melanoma who have a BRAF V600 mutation is approved in the US, EU,
Australia, Canada and other countries.
Tafinlar and Mekinist target different kinases within the serine/threonine
kinase family - BRAF and MEK1/2, respectively - in the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK pathway,
which is implicated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma, among
other cancers. When Tafinlar is used with Mekinist, the combination has been
shown to slow tumor growth more than either drug alone. The combination of
Tafinlar + Mekinist is currently being investigated in an ongoing clinical trial
program across a range of tumor types conducted in study centers worldwide.
The safety and efficacy profile of the Tafinlar + Mekinist combination has not
yet been established outside of the approved indication.
Tafinlar and Mekinist are also indicated in more than 40 countries worldwide,
including the US and EU, as single agents to treat patients with unresectable or
metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation.
Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination Important Safety Information for Metastatic
Melanoma
Tafinlar + Mekinist combination may cause serious side effects.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist should only be used to treat melanoma with
a change (mutation) in the BRAF gene; therefore, doctors should test their
patients before treatment, as patients without a BRAF mutation and with a RAS
mutation can be at risk of increased cell proliferation in the presence of a
BRAF inhibitor.
Doctors should also consider other treatment options for their patients if they
had been previously treated with a BRAF inhibitor as single agent, as the
limited data available have shown that the efficacy of Tafinlar + Mekinist is
lower in these patients.
When Tafinlar is used in combination with Mekinist, or when Tafinlar is
administered as monotherapy, it can cause new cancers (both skin cancer and non-
skin cancer). Patients should be advised to contact their doctor immediately for
any new lesions, changes to existing lesions on their skin, or signs and
symptoms of other malignancies.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause severe
bleeding, and in some cases can lead to death. Patients should be advised to
call their healthcare provider and get medical help right away if they have
headaches, dizziness, or feel weak, cough up blood or blood clots, vomit blood
or their vomit looks like "coffee grounds," have red or black stools that look
like tar, or any unusual signs of bleeding.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or either drug alone, can cause severe
eye problems that can lead to blindness. Patients should be advised to call
their healthcare provider right away if they get these symptoms of eye problems:
blurred vision, loss of vision, or other vision changes, seeing color dots, halo
(seeing blurred outline around objects), eye pain, swelling, or redness.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause fever which
may be serious. When taking Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, fever may
happen more often or may be more severe. In some cases, chills or shaking
chills, too much fluid loss (dehydration), low blood pressure, dizziness, or
kidney problems may happen with the fever. Patients should be advised to call
their healthcare provider right away if they get a fever above 38.5oC (101.3oF)
while taking Tafinlar.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can affect how well
the heart pumps blood. A patient's heart function should be checked before and
during treatment. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider
right away if they have any of the following signs and symptoms of a heart
problem: feeling like their heart is pounding or racing, shortness of breath,
swelling of their ankles and feet, or feeling lightheaded.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause abnormal
kidney function or inflammation of the kidney. Abnormal kidney function may
happen more often for patients with fever or too much fluid loss. Patients
should be advised to call their healthcare provider right away if they have a
fever above 38.5oC (101.3oF), decreased urine, fatigue, loss of appetite or
discomfort in lower abdomen or back. Tafinlar has not been studied in patients
with renal insufficiency (defined as creatinine > 1.5 x ULN) therefore caution
should be used in this setting.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause abnormal
liver function. A patient may feel tired, lose appetite, yellow skin, dark urine
colour, or discomfort in abdomen. The liver function abnormality needs to be
assessed by laboratory test of the blood. Patients should consult their
healthcare provider if they have such experience. Administration of Tafinlar or
Mekinist should be done with caution in patients with moderate to severe hepatic
impairment.
Elevations in blood pressure have been reported in association with Mekinist in
combination with Tafinlar, or with Mekinist alone, in patients with or without
pre-existing hypertension. Patients should be advised to monitor blood pressure
during treatment with Mekinist and control potential hypertension by standard
therapy, as appropriate.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause inflammation
of the lung tissue. Patients should notify their doctor if they experience any
new or worsening symptoms of lung or breathing problems, including shortness of
breath or cough.
Rash is a common side effect of Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or with
Mekinist alone. Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can
also cause other skin reactions which can be severe, and may need to be treated
in a hospital. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider if
they get any of the following symptoms: skin rash that bothers them or does not
go away, acne, redness, swelling, peeling, or tenderness of hands or feet, skin
redness.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause muscle
breakdown, a condition called Rhabdomyolysis. Patients experiencing muscle pain,
tenderness, weakness or a swelling of their muscles should contact their
healthcare provider immediately.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can uncommonly cause
an inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Patients should be promptly
investigated if they experience unexplained abdominal pain and closely monitored
if they re-start Tafinlar after a prior episode of pancreatitis.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause blood clots
in the arms or legs, which can travel to the lungs and can lead to death.
Patients should be advised to get medical help right away if they have the
following symptoms: chest pain, sudden shortness of breath or trouble breathing,
pain in their legs with or without swelling, swelling in their arms or legs, or
a cool or pale arm or leg.
Mekinist, alone or in combination with Tafinlar, may increase the risk of
developing holes in the stomach or intestine (gastrointestinal perforation).
Treatment with Mekinist alone or in combination with Tafinlar should be used
with caution in patients with risk factors for gastrointestinal perforation,
including concomitant use of medications with a recognised risk of
gastrointestinal perforation.
Tafinlar and Mekinist both can cause harm to an unborn baby when taken by a
pregnant woman. Tafinlar can also render hormonal contraceptives ineffective.
The most common side effects of Tafinlar + Mekinist combination include fever,
tiredness, nausea, headache, chills, diarrhea, rash, joint pain, high blood
pressure, vomiting and cough. The incidence and severity of fever is increased
when Mekinist is used in combination with Tafinlar. Patients should tell their
doctor of any side effect that bothers them or does not go away. These are not
all of the possible side effects of Tafinlar + Mekinist combination. For more
information, patients should ask their doctor or pharmacist.
Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist combination exactly as their health
care provider tells them. Patients should not change their dose or stop taking
Tafinlar + Mekinist combination unless their health care provider advises them
to. Mekinist should be taken only once daily (either in the morning or evening,
at the same time as Tafinlar). The first and second doses of Tafinlar should be
taken approximately 12 hours apart. Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist at
least 1 hour before or 2 hours after a meal. Do not take a missed dose of
Tafinlar within 6 hours of the next dose of Tafinlar. Do not open, crush, or
break Tafinlar capsules. Do not take a missed dose of Mekinist within 12 hours
of the next dose of Mekinist.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Tafinlar and Mekinist.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library. For questions about the site or required registration, please contact:
media.relations(at)novartis.com
References
[1] Robert. C, Karaszewska b, Schachter J, et al. Three-year estimate of overall
survival in COMBI-v, a randomized phase 3 study evaluating first-line dabrafenib
(D) + trametinib (T) in patients (pts) with unresectable or metastatic BRAF
V600E/K-mutant cutaneous melanoma. Abstract #LBA40. 2016 European Society of
Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting, Copenhagen, Denmark.
[2] Melanoma Skin Cancer. American Cancer Society. Available at:
http://www.cancer.org/acs/groups/cid/documents/webcontent/003120-pdf.pdf.
Accessed May 31, 2016.
[3] A Snapshot of Melanoma. National Cancer Institute. Available at:
http://www.cancer.gov/research/progress/snapshots/melanoma. Accessed May
31, 2016.
[4] GLOBOCAN 2012: Estimated Cancer Incidence, Mortality and Prevalence
Worldwide in 2012. http://globocan.iarc.fr/Pages/fact_sheets_population.aspx.
Accessed May 31, 2016.
[5] Klein O, Clements A, Menzies AM, et al. BRAF inhibitor activity in V600R
metastatic melanoma. Eur J Cancer. 2013; 49(5):1073-1079.
[6] Heinzerling L, Kuhnapfel S, Meckbach D. Rare BRAF mutations in melanoma
patients: implications for molecular testing in clinical practice. British
Journal of Cancer. 2013.
# # #
