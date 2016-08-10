Architects and Interior Designers in Mumbai  Make your Office or Home Interior Look Extraordinary

Dreamspace Interiors Private Ltd. is one of the top interior designing companies in India based in Mumbai and it offer top class home, office, commercial and corporate interior designing solution.

Architects and Interior Designers in Mumbai, 8th October, 2016: Are you looking for a top class architects and interior designers in Mumbai? There is nothing to worry because a lot of interior designing companies are available in this city to help you out. But, as you are looking for top class interior designers in Mumbai, only one company which is most suitable to your need is Dreamspace Interiors Private Ltd.



Dreamspace Interiors Private Ltd. is one of the top interior designing companies in India based in Mumbai. The company was built in the year 2004 and since its emergence it has offered more than 750 outstanding projects with the help their dedicated, young and enthusiast team of interior designers.



Whether you are looking for Corporate Interior Designers in Mumbai, Retail Interior Designers, Commercial Interior Designers and Luxury Home Interior Designers in Mumbai or Office Interior Designers in Pune or Mumbai, Dreamspace can help you in every field of interior designing.



The quality of work they offers are unquestionable and you can also view their website to see some examples of their previous works and clients reviews to ensure what they can really do. In 2015 the company was rewarded with Company of the year 2015 for excellent Project execution and Management works and also they were awarded with Most Promising Interior Design Company in Mumbai suburbs.



All these achievements proves the quality of the work offered by this company and thus in any of your architects need you can definitely choose Dreamspace as your interior decorators in Mumbai. To know more about the company, you can visit: http://www.dreamspaceindia.com



About Company: Dreamspace Interiors Private Ltd. is one of the top interior designing companies in Mumbai that offers excellent home interior design, office architecture design, commercial interior design and retail interior design solution to office, home and business owners.





Manish Sethi

Business/Company Name: Dreamspace Interiors Private Ltd

Local Address: 25B, Apollo Industrial Estate,Near Paper Box , Behind Holy Family School.Off Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093. Maharashtra, India

Phone Number: +91 22 26878465, +91 22 26878468







http://www.dreamspaceindia.com



