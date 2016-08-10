Government of Canada Announces $3.5M for Innovative British Columbia Business

Western Innovation Initiative funding helps companies quickly move their ideas to market

(firmenpresse) - ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/08/16 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD)

An innovative British Columbia company will get its product to market faster and more efficiently with the Government of Canada's investment of $3.5 million.

Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today during a visit to Vitalus Nutrition Inc. in Abbotsford, B.C.

Vitalus supplies customized dairy ingredients for the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries. They will use the funding to commercialize their proprietary enzymatic process for converting milk by-products into a high-value carbohydrate known as galacto-oligosacharides (GOS). GOS has confirmed health benefits and is used as an additive in health related food products including infant formula.

This project has also received a $10 million repayable contribution through Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's AgriInnovation program. Federal contributions will be matched by Vitalus Nutrition Inc.

Vitalus aims to ''improve lives by unlocking the nutritional value of milk.'' They are Canada's leading supplier of domestically produced, value-added dairy ingredients. This product will enable Canadian dairy producers to fully optimize their milk production stream, reduce waste disposal costs, and create new higher value dairy products.

This investment is one of several successful projects to be announced under the . The program provides $100 million in repayable contributions to small- and medium-sized enterprises in Western Canada. Eligible companies can apply for funding to support activities that move ideas to market more quickly.

Quotes

"Canadian companies like Vitalus Nutrition Inc. are working hard to bring their innovative products to market. The Government of Canada is proud to support this project that will improve food nutrition and reduce food waste. It is organizations like Vitalus that promote economic growth and create high-quality jobs in Canada."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Vitalus is very pleased to be working with the Government of Canada on the development of our VITAGOS product. The WINN repayable funding is essential to assisting our completion of this innovative dairy derived ingredient."

- Philip Vanderpol, President and CEO, Vitalus Nutrition Inc.

