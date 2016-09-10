(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Novartis International AG /
Novartis ALK+ metastatic NSCLC therapy Zykadia® extends progression-free
survival beyond 18 months in Phase II study
* Progression-free survival (PFS) in ALKi-naïve patients is consistent with
results previously reported from Phase I ASCEND-1 study
* Phase II study also showed overall response rate of 63.3% in ALKi-naïve
patients with brain metastases at baseline, per blinded independent review
committee
* Novartis' dedication to exploring Zykadia's efficacy in ALK+ NSCLC patients
continues to grow, with first-line data from Phase III study expected in Q4
2016
Basel, October 9, 2016 - Novartis today announced updated results from a Phase
II study (ASCEND-3), which demonstrated that anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive
(ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients taking Zykadia(®) (ceritinib)
as their first ALK inhibitor (post-chemotherapy) had a median progression-free
survival (PFS) of 18.4 months [95% CI: 10.9-26.3; median follow-up time of 25.9
months, as measured by blinded independent review committee (BIRC)][1](.)Results
were presented during an oral session at the Annual European Society for Medical
Oncology Congress (ESMO) in Copenhagen.
These results are consistent with findings from the Phase I ASCEND-1 study,
which demonstrated a median PFS of 18.4 months (95% CI: 15.2-not reached) as per
BIRC assessment with a median follow-up of 11.1 months[2]. The previous analysis
by BIRC in ASCEND-3 indicated that the median PFS had not been reached after a
median follow-up time of 8.3 months[3].
Further, in a sub-analysis of these data, patients who entered the study with
brain metastases at baseline experienced an overall response rate (ORR) of
63.3% (95% CI: 48.3-76.6) and a disease control rate (DCR) of 83.7% (95% CI:
70.3-92.7), both as measured by BIRC. These results were similar to those in
patients without brain metastases, who demonstrated an ORR of 64.0% (95% CI:
52.1-74.8) and DCR of 88.0% (95% CI: 78.4-94.4), based on BIRC assessment[1].
"The unfortunate reality of ALK+ NSCLC is that advancement is needed to delay
disease progression in these patients," said lead investigator Dr. Enriqueta
Felip, Head of the Thoracic Tumors Group, Vall d'Hebron University Hospital.
"These data, coupled with a compelling response in the sub-analysis of patients
with baseline brain metastases, provide greater evidence of Zykadia's potential
efficacy in the ALKi-naïve population."
At the time of analysis, the estimated 18-month overall survival (OS) rate was
73.4% (95% CI: 64.6-80.4). This population also demonstrated an ORR of 63.7%
(95% CI: 54.6-72.2) and median duration of response of 23.9 months (95% CI:
16.6-not estimable), according to BIRC assessment. A decrease in tumor burden
from baseline was shown in 94.7% patients (investigator assessment only, no BIRC
assessment available)[1].
"Novartis is committed to extending lives of patients with difficult-to-treat
forms of cancer, and these data presented at ESMO affirm our desire to improve
outcomes for those with metastatic NSCLC, specifically," said Alessandro Riva,
MD, Global Head, Oncology Development and Medical Affairs, Novartis Oncology.
"With our first-line Phase III results forthcoming as well as ongoing brain
metastases studies, we look forward to sharing further evidence of Zykadia's
full potential."
Results from the randomized Phase III ASCEND-5 study were also presented for the
first time, and were included as part of a late-breaking oral session as well as
in the ESMO press program. The ASCEND-5 study assessed median PFS in patients
previously treated with crizotinib and one or two prior regimens of cytotoxic
chemotherapy (including platinum doublet), who then received either Zykadia or
standard chemotherapy. Results demonstrated a statistically significant and
clinically meaningful improvement in median PFS by BIRC for patients taking
Zykadia versus chemotherapy (HR 0.49, 95% CI 0.36-0.67; p<0.001 one sided).
Median PFS by BIRC for Zykadia and chemotherapy were 5.4 months (95% CI:
4.1-6.9) vs. 1.6 months (95% CI: 1.4-2.8), respectively[4].
The ALK gene arrangement, one of the three most common biomarkers - or genetic
drivers -of NSCLC, affects approximately 2-7% of cases each year[5],[6]. More
than half of these patients are either former smokers or have never
smoked[7],[8],[9]. These patients are candidates for treatment with a targeted
ALK inhibitor[6].
About ASCEND-3
ASCEND-3 is a Phase II single-arm, open-label, multicenter study which included
124 patients with ALK+ NSCLC who had received up to three lines of chemotherapy
and had no prior experience with an ALK inhibitor. Brain metastases at baseline
were seen in 39.5% of patients. The most frequent adverse events were diarrhea
[85.5% (3.2% grade 3/4)], nausea [77.4% (6.5% grade 3/4)] and vomiting [71.8%
(6.5% grade 3/4)][1].
About ASCEND-5
ASCEND-5 is an open-label, randomized, active-controlled, multicenter Phase III
study to compare the efficacy and safety of Zykadia to standard second-line
chemotherapy (pemetrexed or docetaxel) in patients with advanced ALK+ NSCLC who
progressed on prior crizotinib and one or two prior regimens of chemotherapy. Of
231 patients, 115 were randomized to ceritinib and 116 to chemotherapy. Of
patients discontinuing chemotherapy due to disease progression, 75 crossed over
to Zykadia. The most frequent adverse events were diarrhea [72.2% (4.3% grade
3/4)], nausea [66.1% (7.8% grade 3/4)] and vomiting [52.2% (7.8% grade 3/4)]
with ceritinib; fatigue [28.3% (4.4% grade 3/4)], nausea [23.0% (1.8% grade
3/4)], alopecia [21.2% (0% grade 3/4)] and neutropenia [20.4% (15.0% grade
3/4)] with chemotherapy[4].
About Zykadia
Zykadia is an oral, selective inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK), a
gene that can fuse with others to form an abnormal "fusion protein" that
promotes the development and growth of certain tumors in cancers including non-
small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zykadia was granted conditional approval in the
EU for the treatment of adult patients with ALK-positive advanced NSCLC
previously treated with crizotinib. In the US, Zykadia was granted accelerated
approval for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC who
have progressed on or are intolerant to crizotinib.
Zykadia is currently approved in over 55 countries worldwide. Please visit
www.NovartisOncology.com/news/product-portfolio/zykadia for additional
information.
Zykadia Important Safety Information
Zykadia may cause serious side effects.
Zykadia may cause stomach upset and intestinal problems in most patients,
including diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach-area pain. These problems can
be severe. Patients should follow their doctor's instructions about taking
medicines to help these symptoms, and should call their doctor for advice if
symptoms are severe or do not go away.
Zykadia may cause severe liver injury. Patients should have blood tests prior to
the start of treatment with Zykadia, every two weeks for the first month of
treatment and monthly thereafter, and should talk to their doctor right away if
they experience any of the following symptoms: tiredness (fatigue), itchy skin,
yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, nausea or vomiting, decreased
appetite, pain on the right side of the abdomen, urine turns dark or brown, or
bleeding or bruising more easily than normal.
Zykadia may cause severe or life-threatening swelling (inflammation) of the
lungs during treatment that can lead to death. Symptoms may be similar to those
symptoms from lung cancer. Patients should tell their doctor right away about
any new or worsening symptoms, including trouble breathing or shortness of
breath, fever, cough, with or without mucous, or chest pain.
Zykadia may cause very slow, very fast, or abnormal heartbeats. Doctors should
check their patient's heart during treatment with Zykadia. Patients should tell
their doctor right away if they feel new chest pain or discomfort, dizziness or
lightheadedness, faint, or have abnormal heartbeats, blue discoloration of lips,
shortness of breath, swelling of lower limbs or skin, or if they start to take
or have any changes in heart or blood pressure medicines.
Zykadia may cause high levels of glucose in the blood. People who have diabetes
or glucose intolerance, or who take a corticosteroid medicine have an increased
risk of high blood sugar with Zykadia. Patients should have glucose blood tests
prior to the start of treatment with Zykadia and during treatment. Patients
should follow their doctor's instructions about blood sugar monitoring and call
their doctor right away with any symptoms of high blood sugar, including
increased thirst and/or urinating often.
Zykadia may cause high levels of pancreatic enzymes in the blood and may cause
pancreatitis. Patients should have blood tests prior to the start of treatment
with Zykadia and as needed during their treatment with Zykadia. Patients should
talk to their doctor if they experience signs and symptoms of pancreatitis which
including upper abdominal pain that may spread to the back and get worse with
eating.
Before patients take Zykadia, they should tell their doctor about all medical
conditions, including liver problems; diabetes or high blood sugar; heart
problems, including a condition called long QT syndrome; if they are pregnant,
if they think they may be pregnant, or if they plan to become pregnant; are
breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.
Zykadia may harm unborn babies. Women who are able to become pregnant must use a
highly effective method of birth control (contraception) during treatment with
Zykadia and up to 3 months after stopping Zykadia. It is not known if Zykadia
passes into breast milk. Patients and their doctor should decide whether to take
Zykadia or breastfeed, but should not do both.
Patients should tell their doctor about medicines they take, including
prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal
supplements. If they take Zykadia while using oral contraceptives, the oral
contraceptives may become ineffective.
The most common adverse reactions with an incidence of >=10% were diarrhea,
nausea, vomiting, tiredness (fatigue), liver laboratory test abnormalities
(requires blood test monitoring), abdominal pain, decreased appetite,
constipation, rash, kidney laboratory test abnormalities (requires blood test
monitoring), heartburn and anemia. Grade 3-4 adverse reactions with an incidence
of >=5% were liver laboratory test abnormalities, tiredness (fatigue), diarrhea,
nausea and hyperglycemia (requires blood test monitoring).
Patients should stop taking Zykadia and seek medical help immediately if they
experience any of the following, which may be signs of an allergic reaction:
* Difficulty in breathing or swallowing
* Swelling of the face, lips, tongue or throat
* Severe itching of the skin, with a red rash or raised bumps
Patients should tell their doctor of any side effect that bothers them or does
not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects of Zykadia. For more
information, patients should ask their doctor or pharmacist.
Patients should take Zykadia exactly as their health care provider tells them.
Patients should not change their dose or stop taking Zykadia unless their health
care provider advises them to. Zykadia should be taken once a day on an empty
stomach. Patients should not eat for at least 2 hours before and 2 hours after
taking Zykadia. If a dose of Zykadia is missed, they should take it as soon as
they remember. If their next dose is due within the next 12 hours, they should
skip the missed dose and take the next dose at their regular time. They should
not take a double dose to make up for a forgotten dose. Patients should not
drink grapefruit juice or eat grapefruit during treatment with Zykadia, as it
may make the amount of Zykadia in their blood increase to a harmful level. If
patients have to vomit after swallowing Zykadia capsules, they should not take
more capsules until their next scheduled dose.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Zykadia.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "dedication," "continues," "expected," "potential,"
"committed," "desire," "forthcoming," "ongoing," "look forward," "conditional
approval," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding
potential new indications or labeling for Zykadia, or regarding potential future
revenues from Zykadia. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and
expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of
these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Zykadia will be
submitted or approved for any additional indications or labeling in any market,
or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Zykadia will
receive additional regulatory approvals or be commercially successful in the
future. In particular, management's expectations regarding Zykadia could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis
of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions;
global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing
pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks
and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in
this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to
update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
# # #
