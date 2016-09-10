Novartis ALK+ metastatic NSCLC therapy Zykadia® extends progression-free survival beyond 18 months in Phase II study

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Novartis International AG /

Novartis ALK+ metastatic NSCLC therapy Zykadia® extends progression-free

survival beyond 18 months in Phase II study

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Progression-free survival (PFS) in ALKi-naïve patients is consistent with

results previously reported from Phase I ASCEND-1 study

* Phase II study also showed overall response rate of 63.3% in ALKi-naïve

patients with brain metastases at baseline, per blinded independent review

committee

* Novartis' dedication to exploring Zykadia's efficacy in ALK+ NSCLC patients

continues to grow, with first-line data from Phase III study expected in Q4

2016



Basel, October 9, 2016 - Novartis today announced updated results from a Phase

II study (ASCEND-3), which demonstrated that anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive

(ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients taking Zykadia(®) (ceritinib)

as their first ALK inhibitor (post-chemotherapy) had a median progression-free

survival (PFS) of 18.4 months [95% CI: 10.9-26.3; median follow-up time of 25.9

months, as measured by blinded independent review committee (BIRC)][1](.)Results

were presented during an oral session at the Annual European Society for Medical

Oncology Congress (ESMO) in Copenhagen.



These results are consistent with findings from the Phase I ASCEND-1 study,

which demonstrated a median PFS of 18.4 months (95% CI: 15.2-not reached) as per

BIRC assessment with a median follow-up of 11.1 months[2]. The previous analysis

by BIRC in ASCEND-3 indicated that the median PFS had not been reached after a

median follow-up time of 8.3 months[3].



Further, in a sub-analysis of these data, patients who entered the study with

brain metastases at baseline experienced an overall response rate (ORR) of



63.3% (95% CI: 48.3-76.6) and a disease control rate (DCR) of 83.7% (95% CI:

70.3-92.7), both as measured by BIRC. These results were similar to those in

patients without brain metastases, who demonstrated an ORR of 64.0% (95% CI:

52.1-74.8) and DCR of 88.0% (95% CI: 78.4-94.4), based on BIRC assessment[1].



"The unfortunate reality of ALK+ NSCLC is that advancement is needed to delay

disease progression in these patients," said lead investigator Dr. Enriqueta

Felip, Head of the Thoracic Tumors Group, Vall d'Hebron University Hospital.

"These data, coupled with a compelling response in the sub-analysis of patients

with baseline brain metastases, provide greater evidence of Zykadia's potential

efficacy in the ALKi-naïve population."



At the time of analysis, the estimated 18-month overall survival (OS) rate was

73.4% (95% CI: 64.6-80.4). This population also demonstrated an ORR of 63.7%

(95% CI: 54.6-72.2) and median duration of response of 23.9 months (95% CI:

16.6-not estimable), according to BIRC assessment. A decrease in tumor burden

from baseline was shown in 94.7% patients (investigator assessment only, no BIRC

assessment available)[1].



"Novartis is committed to extending lives of patients with difficult-to-treat

forms of cancer, and these data presented at ESMO affirm our desire to improve

outcomes for those with metastatic NSCLC, specifically," said Alessandro Riva,

MD, Global Head, Oncology Development and Medical Affairs, Novartis Oncology.

"With our first-line Phase III results forthcoming as well as ongoing brain

metastases studies, we look forward to sharing further evidence of Zykadia's

full potential."



Results from the randomized Phase III ASCEND-5 study were also presented for the

first time, and were included as part of a late-breaking oral session as well as

in the ESMO press program. The ASCEND-5 study assessed median PFS in patients

previously treated with crizotinib and one or two prior regimens of cytotoxic

chemotherapy (including platinum doublet), who then received either Zykadia or

standard chemotherapy. Results demonstrated a statistically significant and

clinically meaningful improvement in median PFS by BIRC for patients taking

Zykadia versus chemotherapy (HR 0.49, 95% CI 0.36-0.67; p<0.001 one sided).

Median PFS by BIRC for Zykadia and chemotherapy were 5.4 months (95% CI:

4.1-6.9) vs. 1.6 months (95% CI: 1.4-2.8), respectively[4].



The ALK gene arrangement, one of the three most common biomarkers - or genetic

drivers -of NSCLC, affects approximately 2-7% of cases each year[5],[6]. More

than half of these patients are either former smokers or have never

smoked[7],[8],[9]. These patients are candidates for treatment with a targeted

ALK inhibitor[6].



About ASCEND-3

ASCEND-3 is a Phase II single-arm, open-label, multicenter study which included

124 patients with ALK+ NSCLC who had received up to three lines of chemotherapy

and had no prior experience with an ALK inhibitor. Brain metastases at baseline

were seen in 39.5% of patients. The most frequent adverse events were diarrhea

[85.5% (3.2% grade 3/4)], nausea [77.4% (6.5% grade 3/4)] and vomiting [71.8%

(6.5% grade 3/4)][1].



About ASCEND-5

ASCEND-5 is an open-label, randomized, active-controlled, multicenter Phase III

study to compare the efficacy and safety of Zykadia to standard second-line

chemotherapy (pemetrexed or docetaxel) in patients with advanced ALK+ NSCLC who

progressed on prior crizotinib and one or two prior regimens of chemotherapy. Of

231 patients, 115 were randomized to ceritinib and 116 to chemotherapy. Of

patients discontinuing chemotherapy due to disease progression, 75 crossed over

to Zykadia. The most frequent adverse events were diarrhea [72.2% (4.3% grade

3/4)], nausea [66.1% (7.8% grade 3/4)] and vomiting [52.2% (7.8% grade 3/4)]

with ceritinib; fatigue [28.3% (4.4% grade 3/4)], nausea [23.0% (1.8% grade

3/4)], alopecia [21.2% (0% grade 3/4)] and neutropenia [20.4% (15.0% grade

3/4)] with chemotherapy[4].



About Zykadia

Zykadia is an oral, selective inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK), a

gene that can fuse with others to form an abnormal "fusion protein" that

promotes the development and growth of certain tumors in cancers including non-

small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zykadia was granted conditional approval in the

EU for the treatment of adult patients with ALK-positive advanced NSCLC

previously treated with crizotinib. In the US, Zykadia was granted accelerated

approval for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC who

have progressed on or are intolerant to crizotinib.



Zykadia is currently approved in over 55 countries worldwide. Please visit

www.NovartisOncology.com/news/product-portfolio/zykadia for additional

information.



Zykadia Important Safety Information

Zykadia may cause serious side effects.



Zykadia may cause stomach upset and intestinal problems in most patients,

including diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach-area pain. These problems can

be severe. Patients should follow their doctor's instructions about taking

medicines to help these symptoms, and should call their doctor for advice if

symptoms are severe or do not go away.



Zykadia may cause severe liver injury. Patients should have blood tests prior to

the start of treatment with Zykadia, every two weeks for the first month of

treatment and monthly thereafter, and should talk to their doctor right away if

they experience any of the following symptoms: tiredness (fatigue), itchy skin,

yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, nausea or vomiting, decreased

appetite, pain on the right side of the abdomen, urine turns dark or brown, or

bleeding or bruising more easily than normal.



Zykadia may cause severe or life-threatening swelling (inflammation) of the

lungs during treatment that can lead to death. Symptoms may be similar to those

symptoms from lung cancer. Patients should tell their doctor right away about

any new or worsening symptoms, including trouble breathing or shortness of

breath, fever, cough, with or without mucous, or chest pain.



Zykadia may cause very slow, very fast, or abnormal heartbeats. Doctors should

check their patient's heart during treatment with Zykadia. Patients should tell

their doctor right away if they feel new chest pain or discomfort, dizziness or

lightheadedness, faint, or have abnormal heartbeats, blue discoloration of lips,

shortness of breath, swelling of lower limbs or skin, or if they start to take

or have any changes in heart or blood pressure medicines.



Zykadia may cause high levels of glucose in the blood. People who have diabetes

or glucose intolerance, or who take a corticosteroid medicine have an increased

risk of high blood sugar with Zykadia. Patients should have glucose blood tests

prior to the start of treatment with Zykadia and during treatment. Patients

should follow their doctor's instructions about blood sugar monitoring and call

their doctor right away with any symptoms of high blood sugar, including

increased thirst and/or urinating often.



Zykadia may cause high levels of pancreatic enzymes in the blood and may cause

pancreatitis. Patients should have blood tests prior to the start of treatment

with Zykadia and as needed during their treatment with Zykadia. Patients should

talk to their doctor if they experience signs and symptoms of pancreatitis which

including upper abdominal pain that may spread to the back and get worse with

eating.



Before patients take Zykadia, they should tell their doctor about all medical

conditions, including liver problems; diabetes or high blood sugar; heart

problems, including a condition called long QT syndrome; if they are pregnant,

if they think they may be pregnant, or if they plan to become pregnant; are

breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.



Zykadia may harm unborn babies. Women who are able to become pregnant must use a

highly effective method of birth control (contraception) during treatment with

Zykadia and up to 3 months after stopping Zykadia. It is not known if Zykadia

passes into breast milk. Patients and their doctor should decide whether to take

Zykadia or breastfeed, but should not do both.



Patients should tell their doctor about medicines they take, including

prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal

supplements. If they take Zykadia while using oral contraceptives, the oral

contraceptives may become ineffective.



The most common adverse reactions with an incidence of >=10% were diarrhea,

nausea, vomiting, tiredness (fatigue), liver laboratory test abnormalities

(requires blood test monitoring), abdominal pain, decreased appetite,

constipation, rash, kidney laboratory test abnormalities (requires blood test

monitoring), heartburn and anemia. Grade 3-4 adverse reactions with an incidence

of >=5% were liver laboratory test abnormalities, tiredness (fatigue), diarrhea,

nausea and hyperglycemia (requires blood test monitoring).



Patients should stop taking Zykadia and seek medical help immediately if they

experience any of the following, which may be signs of an allergic reaction:

* Difficulty in breathing or swallowing

* Swelling of the face, lips, tongue or throat

* Severe itching of the skin, with a red rash or raised bumps



Patients should tell their doctor of any side effect that bothers them or does

not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects of Zykadia. For more

information, patients should ask their doctor or pharmacist.



Patients should take Zykadia exactly as their health care provider tells them.

Patients should not change their dose or stop taking Zykadia unless their health

care provider advises them to. Zykadia should be taken once a day on an empty

stomach. Patients should not eat for at least 2 hours before and 2 hours after

taking Zykadia. If a dose of Zykadia is missed, they should take it as soon as

they remember. If their next dose is due within the next 12 hours, they should

skip the missed dose and take the next dose at their regular time. They should

not take a double dose to make up for a forgotten dose. Patients should not

drink grapefruit juice or eat grapefruit during treatment with Zykadia, as it

may make the amount of Zykadia in their blood increase to a harmful level. If

patients have to vomit after swallowing Zykadia capsules, they should not take

more capsules until their next scheduled dose.



Please see full Prescribing Information for Zykadia.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "dedication," "continues," "expected," "potential,"

"committed," "desire," "forthcoming," "ongoing," "look forward," "conditional

approval," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding

potential new indications or labeling for Zykadia, or regarding potential future

revenues from Zykadia. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of

these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Zykadia will be

submitted or approved for any additional indications or labeling in any market,

or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Zykadia will

receive additional regulatory approvals or be commercially successful in the

future. In particular, management's expectations regarding Zykadia could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis

of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing

pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks

and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in

this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to

update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



References

[1] Felip, E. et al. Phase 2 study of ceritinib in previously treated ALKi-naïve

patients (pts) with ALK-rearranged (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC):

whole body efficacy in all pts and in pts with baseline brain metastases (BM).

Abstract #1208O. European Society for Medical Oncology. Annual Meeting,

Copenhagen, 9 October 2016.

[2] Kim, DW. Activity and safety of ceritinib in patients with ALK-rearranged

non-small-cell lung cancer (ASCEND-1): updated results from the multicenter,

open-label, phase 1 trial. Lancet Oncol 2016; 17: 452-463.

[3] Felip, E. et al. ASCEND-3: A single-arm, open-label, multicenter Phase 2

study of ceritinib in ALKi-naïve adult patients (pts) with ALK-rearranged (ALK+)

non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Abstract #8060. American Society of Clinical

Oncology Annual Meeting, Chicago, 1 June 2015.

[4] Scagliotti, G. et al. Ceritinib vs chemotherapy (CT) in patients (pts) with

advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-rearranged (ALK+) non-small cell lung

cancer (NSCLC) previously treated with CT and crizotinib (CRZ): results from the

confirmatory phase 3 ASCEND-5 study. Abstract #LBA42_PR. European Society for

Medical Oncology. Annual Meeting, Copenhagen, 9 October 2016.

[5] International Cancer Control: Global Cancer Statistics. Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention Website.

http://www.cdc.gov/cancer/international/statistics.htm. Last updated February

2015.

[6] National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). NCCN Clinical Practice

Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines): Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. NCCN

2014 3:1-148.

[7] Thun MJ, et al. Lung Cancer Occurrence in Never-Smokers: An Analysis of 13

Cohorts and 22 Cancer Registry Studies. PLOS Medicine, 2008. 5(9): e185.

[8] Park E, Japuntich S, Rigotti N, et al. A Snapshot of Smokers After Lung and

Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis. Cancer, June 2012.

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cncr.26545/abstract.

[9] Lovly C, Horn L, Pao W. 2016. Molecular Profiling of Lung Cancer. My Cancer

Genome. https://www.mycancergenome.org/content/disease/lung-cancer/. Updated

March 2016.





# # #



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Kristen Klasey

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862 778-4763 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 862 754-1732 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com kristen.klasey(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2047713/765484.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.novartis.com



PressRelease by

Novartis International AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/09/2016 - 08:15

Language: English

News-ID 499490

Character count: 20930

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Novartis International AG

Stadt: Basel





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease