Airwheel Z5 Foldable smart cool skateboard Is Waiting for You to Celebrate Life

Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter, mini but fast, slim but powerful, can let you experience the passion of riding and kindle your enthusiasm towards life.

(firmenpresse) - We shouldnt be defined by anyones expectations because we should be ourselves. To keep going is what victory looks like. All you have to do is to begin with the first step. You cant get to the next level economically where you want to be until you start investing your mind. We should accept something new and keep expanding our possibilities. The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter, mini but powerful, slim but fast, can let you experience the passion of riding and kindle your enthusiasm towards life.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Featuring convenience and comfort, Airwheel Z5 electric scooter can improve your quality of travel and facilitate your daily life. The battery of Airwheel Z5 electric standing scooter is replaceable. Modular battery design is designed to be built-out and swappable. Just buy backup batteries to upgrade the range. Z5 can give you a pleasant long-distance travel.



Z5 foldable electric hoverboard is foldable and considerate. Multiple folding system enables portability and convenience. Z5 foldable electric scooter is easy to fold by lifting and pulling with the innovative foldable handle design. Specially designed bayonet facilitates riders to carry around. It adopts front-standing design, which makes your riding more comfortable. The obverse standing posture is more in line with the bodys daily standing habit, and reduces the burden on both legs. With Airwheel Z5 electric scooter, you can enjoy the convenience and efficiency for sure.



The tyres of Airwheel Z5 balancing electric scooter adopt two 8-inch tires (the front tire is pneumatic tire, and the rear tire is solid tire), which are designed to be bumpy-patterned for better grip. So that Airwheel Z5 intelligent electric scooter has a strong road holding capability, which makes you travel smoothly and safely. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk





Wherever you want to go, Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter can accompany you. It can give you an exciting, comfortable and safe sliding experience. And it can take you to embrace a life full of passion.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 05:00

Language: English

News-ID 499491

Character count: 2685

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease