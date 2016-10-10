Pay Tribute to Youth with an Airwheel Z5 smart 2 wheel electric adult scooter

There are regrets for anyone who has grown up. Some owe their youth an independent journey. Do not get frustrated when time passes and regret that nothing has been done.
(firmenpresse) - As of now, taking self-balancing electric scooter as a trip mode has been a fashionable and healthy way of leisure. Do not get frustrated when time passes and regret that nothing has been done. Now an Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter, a backpack and a suite of casual clothes are adequate for a healthy and low-carbon trip. It is a passion that everyone should have to recapture or pay tribute to the lost youth.
In the modern society full of kinds of communication software, job and trivial matters flood daily life, it urges everyone to deal with everything quickly. Even at leisure, they would flip with their phones, giving likes on social network. It is a chance to embark on a trip with an Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter to get away from the chaotic life and get refreshed in the nature.
Airwheel Z5 hoverboard is a perfect companion for such a comfortable journey. Triple folding system enables individuals to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the trunk of a car. Its portability and agility expand the freedom of the trip. Whats more, Z5 smart electric scooter has an adjustable operating arm and could be adjusted according to the height of the riders to provide the most comfortable riding experience.
In addition, Z5 has also ruled out the inconvenience of running out of electricity since users can swap the old battery into fresh one easily. Coupled with USB power supply interface, mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment can be charged conveniently. Airwheel Z5 electric scooter is more like a friend on the road instead of a tool. It makes riders feel free to be themselves. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk
Considering the light-insufficient environment, Airwheel Z5 is equipped with LED light for easy understanding of the conditions, with the reference to the design of automotive lighting system. Ride an Airwheel Z5 personal electric scooter to go on a passionate journey and leave no regrets to the youth.
