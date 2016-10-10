A New Member of Airwheel S Series  S8 smart 10 inch self balancing scooter

In 2014, Airwheel S-series 2-wheeled electric scooter uncovered its mysterious veil.
(firmenpresse) - Airwheel S-series 2-wheeled electric scooter came out in 2014. The S-series consisted of six models so farS3, S3T, S5, S6, S8 and S9. S3 and S3T enjoyed a very large consumer base since they came into being. On the one hand, the two-wheeled design is considered as unique and humanized. For another, they were equipped with breath-taking features in design. Sleek and contoured, S-series is as sturdy as stylish. It is recognized as unsurpassable series in the design of scooter. As S-series has reached its culmination, people cannot help wondering whether there will be a new member to S-series and if so, what improvement could it have.
Based on such a background, Airwheel hosted a new product release conference in March 2016 held in Germany and a new model of S-series came on the scene. It is exactly the rock star-S8 sitting posture self-balancing scooter. S8 resembles S6 in the two-wheeled structure and the standing-and-sitting-posture riding. Based on delicate design, S8 is as fashionable and sleek as S6. However, S8 differentiates itself from S6 in many aspects.
Airwheel S8 rewrites the algorithm and upgrades the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving, to achieve the purpose of either standing or sitting to ride. The leather saddle made of premium materials is pressure-resistant and breathable, giving you an excellent riding experience. Two wheel saddle-equipped self-balancing scooter S8s operating rod is designed in C shape to gain a better control experience in standing posture, and to have better load capacity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M
Plus, the intelligent control system of Airwheel S8 not only makes judgment of kinds of emergencies, but also it can monitor the security systems in real time and give alarm reminding in time. The upgraded APP is also worth mentioning, as it empowers riders to build a community to share the joy of riding. As the new member of S-series, S8 is worthy of peoples great expectations. The joining of S8 electric walkcar will further strengthen the status of Airwheel S-series.
