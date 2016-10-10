Jeffrey Kessler at Imperial Capital, Dell, Siemens, ImageWare, Route1 and GTX Discuss Threats, Trends, Solutions on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

The Cyber Security Summit is series of high impact conferences for senior level business executives. Subject matter experts from The FBI, The NSA, DOJ, USSS and top cyber companies inform executives of the latest threats and solutions that are available in the industry. During a catered breakfast, lunch & cocktail reception you will be informed of the latest threats through interactive discussion based sessions and demonstrations from experts at The FBI & CIA as well as many other brilliant cyber thought leaders. SecuritySolutionsWatch cordially invites you to learn about the latest cyber security trends this October 20th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel for .

Jeffrey Kessler Managing Director, Research, , told us, "One of our key themes has been the necessity of integrators to not just increase their "IT IQ" overall, but to increase their commitment to long-term trusted partnerships with clients for multiple functions, who need a multiplicity of help in determining how to protect, monitor, and know what is going on in one or 1,000 buildings, taking seemingly disparate pieces of data collected from many thousands of sensors they are using, and creating an analysis that helps make the ROI case, and helps IRR for IT, HR, building services, logistics -- not just security." Companies mentioned in the interview include: ADT, Alarm.com, Allegion, Anixter, Assa Abloy, The Brinks Company, Digimarc, FLIR, G4S, Identiv, NICE, Stanley Black & Decker, Verisure, Verint Systems, Vivint, Zebra Technologies.

Mr. Ken Mills, Chief Technology Officer Surveillance and Security, Dell Technologies, told us, "I am very excited about the value Dell EMC will bring to the surveillance and security market. Mr. Dell has discussed on a number of occasions that Dell EMC is a 1 + 1 = 3 opportunity for our customers and partners. This is especially true in the surveillance market. Dell EMC brings together the industry-leading server portfolio from Dell, the industry leading virtualization platform from VMware, and the 5-time surveillance market leader in surveillance storage from EMC. The surveillance industry is rapidly moving to the datacenter and we are hearing more and more that our customers want open, scalable and reliable enterprise infrastructure for their surveillance compute and storage. Adding Dell's server, networking and OEM portfolio to EMC's edge to core to cloud storage architectures provides customers a validated end-to-end solution for surveillance infrastructure. Combining Dell with EMC will provide our joint customers more choice and more value than on our own. Dell EMC will reduce the complexity of deploying large scale surveillance solutions."

Mr. James Lantrip, Segment Head, Security, , told us, "At Port Manatee, the foundation for the solution is . Vantage is a very robust platform and made to integrate multiple systems, to allow complete situational awareness including workflows, resource management, and audit trials. The Vantage Command and Control system takes the sub-systems and uses the information from each to make it easier to handle difficult situations consistently through workflows and resource management. Integrated into our Vantage Command and Control platform is our, video management system and mesh network. It's a very capable system with a great track record that helps the port manage their landside traffic more efficiently, stay compliant with the federal regulations, and provide work flows that can help them manage the port business. This includes a key aspect of managing visitors that both do and don't carry a TWIC card."

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), the pioneer in biometric authentication, announced a new strategic partnership with Fortscale Security, a leading User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) provider. The combined solution will leverage Fortscale's award winning UEBA with ImageWare Systems' leading biometric platform to detect compromised credentials.

The joint offer will provide an unprecedented level of account security to the global enterprise security market. The companies also declare a joint strategy to continue co-developing of a broader, advanced, adaptive identity management suite. Modeling over 100 behavioral attributes, Fortscale applies advanced machine learning to form a behavioral baseline and alert whenever an account is performing either abnormal, risky, or malicious actions. ImageWare Systems' mobile biometric user authentication solution, GoVerifyID, will be integrated with Fortscale 2.7 to verify a user's identity when abnormal behavior, such as accessing restricted enterprise resources, is detected.

The integrated solution can function either as a cloud-based or on-premise deployment, and ensures seamless integration with other existing security and access providers.

"Enterprise security pros already know that user behavior analytics, like Fortscale's, offers the best defense against credential theft, hijacking, and abuse," said Idan Tendler, founder & CEO, Fortscale. "By integrating with ImageWare System's GoVerifyID, we deliver an automated, comprehensive, and seamless federated identity management for enterprises."

"Fortscale is an industry leading product that analyzes network user behavior to determine the presence of attackers," said Jim Miller, ImageWare Systems' Chairman & CEO. "By integrating GoVerifyID with Fortscale 2.7, we are enabling better threat detection with the highest level of identity assurance."

an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced the commercial launch of the GPS SmartSole with a privately owned company headquartered in Mexico City which sells and supports GPS based tracking solutions throughout the country of Mexico. Please join Patrick Bertagna, CEO, "In The Boardroom" , or here: .

