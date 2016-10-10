Comprehensive Protection from Airwheel smart Electric two wheel hoverboard

Airwheel electric scooters are especially stress on safe protection functions in design. We can say that the full-scale protection is improved to unprecedented level of Airwheel series.

(firmenpresse) - As one of the world leading smart transportation device manufacturers, Airwheel is committed to bringing out the joy of technology, and to practicing our cooperate culture: Free Intelligent Life. All of this are based on safety. Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter are especially stress on safe protection functions in design. We can say that the full-scale protection is improved to unprecedented level of Airwheel series. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/784305275553525765



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Battery is the power core of electric vehicles. Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter adopts the internationally branded battery. Also, the designers of Airwheel adopt six types of the protection for the scooter. The discharge protection can help the scooter avoid being over discharged while the overcharge protection can make sure the battery would not be over charged. Both these two kinds of protection can make sure the battery get a longer service life. While in the riding, if there happens system default or mechanical problems, the internal short-cut protection can make sure short-cut would not affect the meltdown of mainboard and battery. The battery can be hot in the operation, how to avoid being too hot to harm the rider or the system. There comes the temperature protection. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/783958919605477376



In addition to the battery, there are speed protection and tilting protection. If your speed is faster than 12km/h, the standing board would lifted slowly to warm you of the potential danger. If your speed is over 16km, the slope of standing board would makes you hard to speed up more. In this way, the scooter can make sure you get safe riding. When Airwheel tilts to over 45° sideways, e.g. when Airwheel electric walkcar turns over, the control system will activate tilting protection. The motor will stall immediately to prevent injuries. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a





Besides, Airwheel A3 saddle-equipped scooter, E6 and E3 smart e bikes are specially designed with electronic braking system, which alleviates riders anxiety of safety issues. In any emergency, riders are able to press the switch of the electronic brake and the scooter can respond within 5 seconds to brake within 50 centimeters inertial stopping distance, ensuring riders safety to the largest extend.



The full-scale protection of Airwheel electric scooter is improved to unprecedented level.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 06:56

Language: English

News-ID 499496

Character count: 3021

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease