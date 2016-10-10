Which Airwheel 10inch electric balance wheel Scooter Do You Prefer?

Airwheel has completed the integration of portable transportation industrial chain, and the globalization of our brand name.

(firmenpresse) - Over years, Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter has made great efforts to gain its hard-won success and honour in the sector of scooter. And it has been an outstanding scooter-making enterprise both in domestic and foreign market. Airwheel's success is built on enabling customers to live freer, providing them with an intelligent companion, helping them find passion and joy from life, to realize higher personal value. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781767412836282373



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



It follows closely its own innovative, eco-friendly and user-friendly notions, under which Airwheel has released a full of range of intelligent scooters. Most of them are saleable in the market. In addition to the C series of intelligent helmet for road safety, there are seven kinds of electric scooters, namely the single-wheeled X-series, the twin-wheeled Q-series, two-wheeled S-series, saddle-equipped A series, self-balancing air board M-series, foldable Z series and E series of smart e bikes. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/784305275553525765



Several years ago, Airwheel took the first try on electric unicycle X3. With this good opportunity, Airwheel brings out other models of X-series, e.g. X8, followed by Q-series. They are eager to show off their fancy tricks, such as turning circles, sitting on it while rolling, standing upside down. They even could push a car while standing on it. And the pedestrians in the street are their audience. Following X-series and Q-series, S-series with S3, S5, S6 and S8 and A series came out. The two-wheeled structure contributes to the ease of use and implies that Airwheel shifted its attention to tyros. As a result, there is a craze for the 2-wheeled electric scooters. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a



Like skateboard that is familiar to the public, Airwheel modified it, which in fact came as an eye-opener. That is the M3 electric drift hoverboard, featured by its motor drive, wireless control and DIY attribute. The innovative multiple fold system, makes Airwheel Z series easy to put. When you arrive your office, you can take in into elevator and bring it into your office. The latest models E6 and E3 intelligent e bikes are proud of their quick fold system with small folding size.





To know more about these models, welcome to visit Airwheels official website: www.airwheel.net



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 08:09

Language: English

News-ID 499499

Character count: 2879

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease