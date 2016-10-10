(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* To evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of caplacizumab
* To evaluate the safety and efficacy of repeated treatment with caplacizumab
* To characterise the severity and long term impact of acquired TTP
GHENT, Belgium, 10 October 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
today announced that the first patient with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic
purpura (aTTP), who completed the Phase III HERCULES study of caplacizumab, has
rolled-over into a three-year follow-up study.
Acquired TTP is an acute, ultra-rare, life-threatening blood clotting disorder
in which uncontrolled platelet aggregation and microclot formation cause small
blood vessel occlusions throughout the body[1], resulting in thrombotic
complications and widespread organ damage[2]. Despite the current standard-of-
care treatment of daily plasma exchange (PEX) and immunosuppression, episodes of
aTTP are still associated with a mortality rate of up to 20%, with most deaths
occurring within 30 days of diagnosis[3]. Furthermore, patients are at risk of
acute thromboembolic complications (e.g. stroke, venous thrombosis and
myocardial infarction) and of recurrence of disease. In addition, some patients
are refractory to therapy[4], which is associated with a very poor prognosis for
survival of an acute episode of aTTP. Long term, patients are at increased risk
of hypertension, major depression, and premature death.
The objectives of this study are to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy
of caplacizumab and repeated use of caplacizumab, and to characterise the long
term impact of aTTP. Patients will attend twice yearly visits and undergo a
number of clinical, cognitive, and quality of life assessments. Safety
laboratory parameters, immunogenicity of repeated treatment with caplacizumab
and disease-related markers will be evaluated.
Upon any recurrence of acquired TTP, standard-of-care treatment consisting of
daily plasma exchange (PEX) and immunosuppression will be initiated together
with open-label caplacizumab. Patients will receive an intravenous bolus
injection of caplacizumab at the start of PEX treatment followed by daily
subcutaneous injections for the duration of daily PEX and for 30 days
thereafter. Treatment with caplacizumab may be extended in the case of
persistent signs and symptoms of underlying disease (e.g. ADAMTS13 activity
profile remains below 10%).
The study duration is anticipated to be approximately three years from the date
the last patient rolls over from the HERCULES trial.
Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx commented: "As pioneers in the treatment of
acquired TTP, we are committed to making caplacizumab available for patients
suffering from this severe disease for which there is currently no specifically
approved drug available. The safety and efficacy of caplacizumab has been
demonstrated in the Phase II study and recruitment in the recently expanded
Phase III study is proceeding well ahead of schedule. We are on track to file
for conditional approval of caplacizumab in early 2017 in Europe and to
communicate Phase III topline results before the end of 2017. In parallel, we
have started to invest in our own commercial infrastructure and key expertise to
support the anticipated launch of caplacizumab in Europe and North-America."
About caplacizumab
Caplacizumab is a highly potent and selective bivalent anti-von Willebrand
Factor (vWF) Nanobody® that received Orphan Drug Designation in the United
States and Europe in 2009. Caplacizumab blocks the interaction of ultra-large
vWF multimers (ULvWF) with platelets and, therefore, has an immediate effect on
platelet aggregation and the ensuing formation and accumulation of the
microclots that cause the severe thrombocytopenia and organ and tissue damage in
aTTP. This immediate effect protects the patient from the manifestations of the
disease while the underlying disease process resolves.
The efficacy and safety of caplacizumab in conjunction with the standard of care
(PEX) were evaluated in the Phase II TITAN study in 75 patients with aTTP.
Caplacizumab was well-tolerated and the primary endpoint of reduction in time to
platelet normalisation was met (p=0.005). Treatment with caplacizumab resulted
in a nearly 40% reduction in time to platelet count normalisation as compared to
placebo (i.e., a faster reversion of thrombocytopenia with consequent reduced
use of PEX). Moreover, during treatment, caplacizumab reduced aTTP recurrences
by 71% compared to placebo when administered as an adjunct to standard of
care[5]. Post-hoc analyses of the Phase II TITAN study data(5) were performed to
assess the impact of caplacizumab on a composite endpoint of major
thromboembolic complications and aTTP-related mortality, as well as on
refractoriness to standard treatment. The results demonstrate that a clinically
meaningful lower proportion of subjects treated with caplacizumab experienced
one or more major thromboembolic events, or died, as compared to placebo (11.4%
versus 43.2%). In addition, fewer caplacizumab-treated patients, compared to
those who received placebo, were refractory[6] to treatment (5.7% versus 21.6%;
and 0% versus 10.8%, respectively depending on the definition of
refractoriness(4)). There were two deaths in the placebo group and both those
patients were refractory to treatment; no deaths were reported in the
caplacizumab group.
These Phase II results will serve as the basis for filing for conditional
approval of caplacizumab in Europe in early 2017. The confirmatory Phase III
HERCULES study is currently ongoing and will support the BLA filing in the
United States. Results from this Phase III study are expected by the end of
2017.
Caplacizumab has the potential to be the first therapeutic specifically approved
for the treatment of acquired TTP.
About aTTP
aTTP is an acute, ultra-rare, life-threatening, blood clotting disorder,
affecting up to 11 per million people worldwide. It has a sudden onset caused by
impaired activity of the ADAMTS13 enzyme (typically <10% of that in normal
plasma), leaving ULvWF molecules uncleaved (vWF is an important protein involved
in the blood clotting process). These ULvWF molecules spontaneously bind to
blood platelets, resulting in severe thrombocytopenia (very low platelet count)
and micro-clot formation in small blood vessels throughout the body(1), leading
to thrombotic complications and widespread organ damage(2).
Up to 20% of patients die from an initial aTTP episode with most deaths
occurring within 30 days of diagnosis(3). In addition to the acute risks of the
disease, patients experiencing an episode of aTTP may suffer long-term
consequences such as cognitive deficits, depression, and arterial
hypertension[7], and are at risk for recurrence. The recurrence rate ranges from
10-84%[8] and typically occur within 1-2 years[9], but recurrences have been
reported up to 30 years after the initial episode[10].
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &
Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The
Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on
www.ablynx.com.
[1] Veyradier, NEJM 2016: "von Willebrand Factor - A new target for TTP
treatment?"
[2] Scully et al, Br J Hem 2012; Sarode et al, J Clin Apher 2014; Chaturvedi et
al, Am J Hem 2013
[3] Benhamou, Y. et al., Haematologica 2012
[4] Defined as: 'failure of platelet response after 7 days despite daily plasma
exchange treatment' or 'absence of platelet count doubling after 4 days of
standard treatment, and LDH>upper limit of normal
[5] Press release June 2014; Manuscript in the NEJM, Feb 2016; presentation at
EHA 2016; presentation at ECTH 2016
[6] Peyvandi et al, notes to editor NEJM 2016
[7] Deford et al, Blood 2013
[8] Thejeel et al, American journal of hematology 2016
[9] Kremer Hovinga et al, Blood 2010
[10] Falter et al, Hamostaseologie 2013
