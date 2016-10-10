ABLYNX INITIATES A PHASE III FOLLOW-UP STUDY OF ITS FIRST-IN-CLASS WHOLLY-OWNED ANTI-vWF NANOBODY, CAPLACIZUMAB, FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACQUIRED TTP

* To evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of caplacizumab

* To evaluate the safety and efficacy of repeated treatment with caplacizumab

* To characterise the severity and long term impact of acquired TTP



GHENT, Belgium, 10 October 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced that the first patient with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic

purpura (aTTP), who completed the Phase III HERCULES study of caplacizumab, has

rolled-over into a three-year follow-up study.



Acquired TTP is an acute, ultra-rare, life-threatening blood clotting disorder

in which uncontrolled platelet aggregation and microclot formation cause small

blood vessel occlusions throughout the body[1], resulting in thrombotic

complications and widespread organ damage[2]. Despite the current standard-of-

care treatment of daily plasma exchange (PEX) and immunosuppression, episodes of

aTTP are still associated with a mortality rate of up to 20%, with most deaths

occurring within 30 days of diagnosis[3]. Furthermore, patients are at risk of

acute thromboembolic complications (e.g. stroke, venous thrombosis and

myocardial infarction) and of recurrence of disease. In addition, some patients

are refractory to therapy[4], which is associated with a very poor prognosis for

survival of an acute episode of aTTP. Long term, patients are at increased risk

of hypertension, major depression, and premature death.



The objectives of this study are to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy

of caplacizumab and repeated use of caplacizumab, and to characterise the long

term impact of aTTP. Patients will attend twice yearly visits and undergo a

number of clinical, cognitive, and quality of life assessments. Safety

laboratory parameters, immunogenicity of repeated treatment with caplacizumab



and disease-related markers will be evaluated.



Upon any recurrence of acquired TTP, standard-of-care treatment consisting of

daily plasma exchange (PEX) and immunosuppression will be initiated together

with open-label caplacizumab. Patients will receive an intravenous bolus

injection of caplacizumab at the start of PEX treatment followed by daily

subcutaneous injections for the duration of daily PEX and for 30 days

thereafter. Treatment with caplacizumab may be extended in the case of

persistent signs and symptoms of underlying disease (e.g. ADAMTS13 activity

profile remains below 10%).



The study duration is anticipated to be approximately three years from the date

the last patient rolls over from the HERCULES trial.



Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx commented: "As pioneers in the treatment of

acquired TTP, we are committed to making caplacizumab available for patients

suffering from this severe disease for which there is currently no specifically

approved drug available. The safety and efficacy of caplacizumab has been

demonstrated in the Phase II study and recruitment in the recently expanded

Phase III study is proceeding well ahead of schedule. We are on track to file

for conditional approval of caplacizumab in early 2017 in Europe and to

communicate Phase III topline results before the end of 2017. In parallel, we

have started to invest in our own commercial infrastructure and key expertise to

support the anticipated launch of caplacizumab in Europe and North-America."





About caplacizumab



Caplacizumab is a highly potent and selective bivalent anti-von Willebrand

Factor (vWF) Nanobody® that received Orphan Drug Designation in the United

States and Europe in 2009. Caplacizumab blocks the interaction of ultra-large

vWF multimers (ULvWF) with platelets and, therefore, has an immediate effect on

platelet aggregation and the ensuing formation and accumulation of the

microclots that cause the severe thrombocytopenia and organ and tissue damage in

aTTP. This immediate effect protects the patient from the manifestations of the

disease while the underlying disease process resolves.



The efficacy and safety of caplacizumab in conjunction with the standard of care

(PEX) were evaluated in the Phase II TITAN study in 75 patients with aTTP.

Caplacizumab was well-tolerated and the primary endpoint of reduction in time to

platelet normalisation was met (p=0.005). Treatment with caplacizumab resulted

in a nearly 40% reduction in time to platelet count normalisation as compared to

placebo (i.e., a faster reversion of thrombocytopenia with consequent reduced

use of PEX). Moreover, during treatment, caplacizumab reduced aTTP recurrences

by 71% compared to placebo when administered as an adjunct to standard of

care[5]. Post-hoc analyses of the Phase II TITAN study data(5) were performed to

assess the impact of caplacizumab on a composite endpoint of major

thromboembolic complications and aTTP-related mortality, as well as on

refractoriness to standard treatment. The results demonstrate that a clinically

meaningful lower proportion of subjects treated with caplacizumab experienced

one or more major thromboembolic events, or died, as compared to placebo (11.4%

versus 43.2%). In addition, fewer caplacizumab-treated patients, compared to

those who received placebo, were refractory[6] to treatment (5.7% versus 21.6%;

and 0% versus 10.8%, respectively depending on the definition of

refractoriness(4)). There were two deaths in the placebo group and both those

patients were refractory to treatment; no deaths were reported in the

caplacizumab group.



These Phase II results will serve as the basis for filing for conditional

approval of caplacizumab in Europe in early 2017. The confirmatory Phase III

HERCULES study is currently ongoing and will support the BLA filing in the

United States. Results from this Phase III study are expected by the end of

2017.



Caplacizumab has the potential to be the first therapeutic specifically approved

for the treatment of acquired TTP.





About aTTP



aTTP is an acute, ultra-rare, life-threatening, blood clotting disorder,

affecting up to 11 per million people worldwide. It has a sudden onset caused by

impaired activity of the ADAMTS13 enzyme (typically <10% of that in normal

plasma), leaving ULvWF molecules uncleaved (vWF is an important protein involved

in the blood clotting process). These ULvWF molecules spontaneously bind to

blood platelets, resulting in severe thrombocytopenia (very low platelet count)

and micro-clot formation in small blood vessels throughout the body(1), leading

to thrombotic complications and widespread organ damage(2).



Up to 20% of patients die from an initial aTTP episode with most deaths

occurring within 30 days of diagnosis(3). In addition to the acute risks of the

disease, patients experiencing an episode of aTTP may suffer long-term

consequences such as cognitive deficits, depression, and arterial

hypertension[7], and are at risk for recurrence. The recurrence rate ranges from

10-84%[8] and typically occur within 1-2 years[9], but recurrences have been

reported up to 30 years after the initial episode[10].



About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





