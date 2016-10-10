Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade - treasury shares

Schibsted has on 7 October 2016 bought 61,000 Schibsted B-shares (SCHB) through

broker at an average price of NOK 197,3591 per share.



The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the

Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 11 May 2016.



The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares

available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive

program for own employees.



After the transaction Schibsted holds 283,614 own A-shares and 436,274 B-shares.



Contact persons:

Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Investor Relations. Tel: +47 415 08 733



Oslo, 10 October 2016

SCHIBSTED ASA



Jo Christian Steigedal

Head of IR





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Source: Schibsted via GlobeNewswire















