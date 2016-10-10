Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade - treasury shares

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Schibsted has on 7 October 2016 bought 61,000 Schibsted B-shares (SCHB) through
broker at an average price of NOK 197,3591 per share.
The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the
Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 11 May 2016.
The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares
available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive
program for own employees.
After the transaction Schibsted holds 283,614 own A-shares and 436,274 B-shares.
Contact persons:
Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Investor Relations. Tel: +47 415 08 733
Oslo, 10 October 2016
SCHIBSTED ASA
Jo Christian Steigedal
Head of IR
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
