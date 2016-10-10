Airwheel popular electric folding bike: the Future Trend of Transport Modality

Airwheel acts like as a scooter-manufacturer. Due to its fashionable and modern appearance, Airwheel always become the focus of attention. Meanwhile, its eco-friendly future helps people use it widely.

(firmenpresse) - In recent years, the electric scooter shows up in various TV series, TV shows and appears on the streets. Today, lets talk about the prospect of this brand new means of transport. Airwheel acts like as a scooter-manufacturer. Over years, it has made great efforts to gain its hard-won success and honor in the sector of scooter. And it has been an outstanding scooter-making enterprise both in domestic and foreign market. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781767412836282373



From the operating principle of the product, Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter is equipped with a gravity sensor, so that users can control the vehicle by shifting forwards and backwards. From the current market situation, Airwheel has completed the integration of portable transportation industrial chain, and the globalization of our brand name. Its smart scooters and skateboards have served over 30 million customers in 168 countries.



To Airwheel self-balancing scooter, it takes a fancy to the blank between driving and walking. Airwheel neither wants to replace the car, nor wants to replace walking, but hopes to produce a transport that allows people to move faster. Today, after the concept of the electric scooter being accepted by the public, the issue that is placed in front of the manufacturer is how to make more people to understand the value of the products. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/784305275553525765



The importance of innovation and creation cannot emphasize too much. Innovation and creation plays a crucial role in the progress of the enterprise that is suitable for every industry. Airwheel electric walkcar owns powerful design team who is striving to lead fashion trends by innovation continually. And series of new products are solid evidence for Airwheels R&D capability. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a





In the field of mobile and transportation, there havent had any breakthrough or a revolutionary product for a long time. However, Airwheel, as the leader in the scooter market, has released several first-class products full of innovations, such as E3, a backpack electric bike. The integration of innovation and technology involving interdisciplinary studies is always the basis of intelligent transportation industry and product development. In the future, Airwheel will continue to lay emphasis on the R&D to provide better service for the public.



