HYBRID Software Announces Sale of 500th Seat of PACKZ?

(PresseBox) - HYBRID Software, the fastest growing software company in the graphic arts sector, is excited to announce the purchase of the 500th seat of its PACKZ? native PDF editor by Fusion Flexo LLC, a prepress and platemaking tradeshop located in Plainwell, Michigan, USA. PACKZ was a key component of a full prepress system purchased by Fusion Flexo at the recent Labelexpo trade show in Chicago, Illinois. As a key supplier to Fusion Flexo and a nationwide reseller of HYBRID Software, Anderson & Vreeland played a key role in identifying the need for Fusion Flexo to upgrade their software and matching them up with HYBRID Software.

As stated by Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman of HYBRID Software, ?HYBRID Software?s business is organized upon three pillars: prepress automation, customer collaboration, and tight integration with our customers? systems and processes, all based on Native PDF and industry standards. Fusion Flexo selected components from all three pillars to provide a fully integrated, extremely modern production workflow. We are excited that they purchased the 500th license of PACKZ and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship between our companies.?

Fusion Flexo was founded by Brian Anderson in early 2014 following the acquisition of Hughes Integrated. He was the past director of finance at Hughes Integrated and brings many years of financial experience to the Fusion team. Fusion Flexo offers multiple plate materials from Kodak, DuPont, Flint Group, and MacDermid. Other products include engravings, dies, rubber printing plates, film, color managed proofs, prepress services and consulting. The company has enjoyed rapid growth since 2014 by expanding its current customer base and venturing into new markets. According to Brian Anderson, ?Fusion Flexo?s customers require high quality plates from best-in-class suppliers, and we needed an integrated software solution to optimize our production across the full range of products we supply. We appreciate the introduction of HYBRID Software by Anderson & Vreeland and look forward to using PACKZ, Cloudflow, and Facelift in our business.?





With offices in Belgium, Germany, Italy and the US plus a global partner network, HYBRID Software is a software development company focused on innovative productivity tools for the graphic arts industry. HYBRID Software's CLOUDFLOW workflow, PACKZ editor and integration products offer a unique set of advantages that include native PDF workflows, vendor-independent solutions based on industry standards, scalable technology and low cost of ownership. These products are used by hundreds of customers worldwide in all areas of pre-press and print, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, wide format and digital printing.

For more information visit: www.hybridsoftware.com





