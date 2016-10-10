       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Live a Simple and Entertaining Life with Airwheel Intelligent electric pocket bike

People who drive private cars every day are never satisfied with the way of transport due to the pressure from fuel spending, parking space as well as traffic congestion.

(firmenpresse) - Many people have finally found the way of making life simpler and relaxed by riding Airwheel intelligent electric scooter. Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter impresses the audience with its royal appearance as well as premium performance. Besides, the self-balancing electric scooter can relieve people from the dependence on private cars and provides a way of entertainment, making life simple and relaxed. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781767412836282373

Airwheel electric walkcar is mounted with lithium battery imported from Sony, gives out no gas emissions, which is low-carbon and eco-friendly. The strong momentum of Airwheel enables the scooter to run at a higher speed stably, which is favored by those who care about speed. With Airwheel, people are free from cars or buses and can ride the scooter to the destination safely and fast. Today, riders will stay with Airwheel because they dont need to wait any more. Instead, they can restart and travel their own ways as they wish. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/784305275553525765

Airwheel mini electric scooter not only acts as an effective way of commuting, but also provides a new way of entertainment, especially for those young boys who love thrilling and playing with electric scooter. Smart balancing chip plays an important role in keeping scooter flexible and comfortable. The smart chip which electric self-balancing scooter uses adopts aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system to keep every directions balance. Whats more, Airwheel scooter has achieved much significant functional improvement by using the world's latest processor architecture. When travelling, you can enjoy the flexible trip and can quickly cope with the sudden in the trip as well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a

Truthfully, life can be totally different with Airwheel electric self-balancing scooter since it can be a great helper in many occasions due to its brilliant performances and optimized design. Airwheel has become a new favorite for many riders who are interested in its strong momentum, royal design, as well as its endurance.



Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



