QOS Energy Partners with Conergy Services GmbH to Monitor a European Solar Portfolio of 500 MWp

Conergy Services GmbH, a European leading provider of Operation & Maintenance solutions, has chosen QOS Energys software to manage clients solar PV portfolio of 500 MWp in Europe.

(firmenpresse) - Conergy Services GmbH provides a wide range of technical and asset management services for solar operators. After a thorough tendering and testing procedure, Conergy Services selected QOS Energy out of a short list of three O&M solution vendors. Conergy Services is looking to maximize plant efficiency and streamline O&M workflows by implementing the Qantum® software platform powered by QOS Energy.



Having a comprehensive solution which includes monitoring, analytics, maintenance, ticketing, reporting and asset management truly empowers Conergy Services to provide outstanding level of performance to our clients. Besides, the capacity to acquire data from any system, plant or database is a unique and essential feature for our business activity. says Jens Kahnert, Managing Director of Conergy Services GmbH.



QOS Energy is planning to integrate the 500 MWp within the next 6 months. The deliverables include a dedicated set of pre-configured analyses, reports and O&M contracts:



For this project, we will deliver a fully tailored and pre-configured working environment enabling Conergy Services to be operational from day one. KPIs such as availability calculation or suppliers SLA will be delivered turnkey. Conergy Services particularly valued the built-in O&M workflow and the flexible mobile CMMS portal for field technicians. adds Robert Urban, Business Development Director at QOS Energy.



The software solution provided by QOS Energy is capable to fetch data from any system, SCADA, data logger, plant or sensor. The system is also able to exchange data with third party databases which makes it thoroughly flexible:



Data acquisition can seem quite simple but is a big challenge considering the heterogeneity of systems and communication methods in solar PV. It is a day-to-day commitment to ensure that our systems can import and display data, sometimes in real-time, from any system, sensor or acquisition system. This is a requisite step towards an even more complex process to transform a large amount of raw data into intelligible, accurate and powerful decision making tools. explains Jean-Yves Bellet, VP-CTO of QOS Energy.





http://www.qosenergy.com



QOS Energy specialises in energy information systems and power Qantum®, a web based energy management platform dedicated to renewable energy, smart buildings and smart grids projects. Qantum® enables professionals to optimise the operational performance for more than 3500 plants worldwide, including 1.5 GW of renewable energy.

