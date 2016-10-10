Intelligent complete solutions for plastic and rubber processing machines

Baumüller presents sustainable systems, components and services for the plastics industry at K 2016

(PresseBox) - An international audience will gather at the K trade show in Düsseldorf from October 19 to 26, 2016 to get information about trends and innovations in the plastics and rubber industry. As one of the leading automation and drive manufacturers, Baumüller will present its solutions in the form of systems, components and services for the plastics industry in hall 11 at booth A 41. In its hardware and software development, some of which features web capability and a variety of interfaces, Baumüller always considers the networking of the machines and systems. The automation expert from Nuremberg presents a product portfolio to get new and existing machines fit for Industry 4.0.

Baumüller provides a comprehensive offer for automation and drive technology for the plastics industry. As a globally active family business, Baumüller offers local proximity as well as the capacity for international deliveries and service. This makes Baumüller a partner for both machine manufacturers and machine operators for the entire lifecycle of the machine.

Automation and industry 4.0

As a highlight, visitors at the trade show booth can see an Industry 4.0 solution presented on a 3-axis handling unit, which can be conceived as a complete system in combination with an injection molding machine. The control of the handling unit can be integrated into existing as well as new production systems via a Euromap 67 interface or it can be operated as a self-contained system with its own controls. The user can then conveniently access the visualization of the production data on a smartphone or tablet whenever needed. With an integrated condition monitoring system, Baumüller also offers a concept to improve the availability of machines and lower the costs for service and maintenance. This enables uncomplicated monitoring, diagnosis and troubleshooting via the user interface, among other things.

Drive technology specifically for plastics machines

Another new product comes from control engineering. With the new generation of high-performance box PCs, Baumüller makes it possible for its customers to autonomously realize software functions in a modular and sustainable way and adapt them optimally to the respective applications.



One of the new products for system components that Baumüller is introducing in the inverter field is the multi-axis controller b maXX 5800. It enables the control of up to six drive axes, e.g. for robot and handling applications as well as electric injection molding machines. The new controller has a very compact design and can be configured individually and fully flexibly. This means that users can freely combine axis powers in the controller. They can also integrate exactly the right axis power for every single axis. The result is a device that meets the requirements of their application perfectly. Another advantage consists of the safety functions of the multi-axis controller. Every axis unit can be equipped with different safety functions.

With the further developments of the decentralized inverters in the b maXX 2500 series and the new HMIs, additional current designs for efficient and sustainable automation are presented in the scope of the b maXX series.

Numerous new arrivals that are specifically tailored to the plastics-processing industry are available in the motor area. By presenting the internally toothed shaft for the servo motors in the series DSC, DSP, DSD2 and DS2, Baumüller offers an alternative interface that will result in cost reductions and assembly space optimizations for motor-pump combinations.

The advantage here is that other costly transfer elements such as couplings or pump carriers can simply be omitted. Servo motors and high torque motors are also presented in new variants, e.g. with higher rotational speed or in new assembly sizes.

The electric ejector drive DSC 135 is a particular highlight. It has a special mount for the compensation of axial forces and stands out with its excellent dynamic properties. This makes it possible to generate new economic solutions in this sector.

For maximum efficiency in plastics machines, Baumüller's hardware and software packet for servo pump solutions is a high-performance alternative drive that combines the advantages of hydraulic power transmission with the benefits of electric servo drive technology.

Service around the globe

In addition to developing and manufacturing automation components, Baumüller as a corporate group also covers numerous services for machine and systems construction as well as for machine operators.

Starting with the project planning, design and commissioning all the way to maintenance, retrofitting and relocation, Baumüller offers support throughout the entire lifecycle of machines and systems.



Baumüller with its headquarters located in Nuremberg is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. Our employees plan, develop, produce and install complete and intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering at more than 40 locations spread all over the world; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





Company information / Profile:

Baumüller with its headquarters located in Nuremberg is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. Our employees plan, develop, produce and install complete and intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering at more than 40 locations spread all over the world; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





PressRelease by

Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Date: 10/10/2016 - 09:30

Language: English

News-ID 499514

Character count: 5881

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Nuremberg





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease