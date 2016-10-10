Israeli Ministry of Health Approves Innovative Glaucoma Diagnostic Technology

Revolutionary glaucoma detecting technology DIATON Tonometer was approved by Israeli Ministry of Health.

(firmenpresse) -

Revolutionary glaucoma detecting technology DIATON Tonometer was approved by Israeli Ministry of Health . Now patient and doctor friendly DIATON allows to quickly and painlessly detect elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) THROUGH THE EYELID, with no direct contact with the eyeball. Major benefit of this innovation in eye care is an ability to obtain more accurate IOP results which are independent of Corneal Biomechanics as IOP reading with DIATON is taken over the upper eyelid via tarsus and sclera, unlike all other tonometry technologies that measure eye pressure directly via the cornea that are influenced by corneal irregularities.



Diaton tonometer is particularly useful in cases where standard direct applanation (corneal) tonometry is difficult or not viable, such as with pediatric patients, in presence of certain corneal pathology, edema, infection, following corneal surgery, KPro, keratoplasty, LASIK and in cases of eye trauma.



Dr. Mark Latina , internationally renowned glaucoma specialist from Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Harvard Medical School) and colleagues conducted clinical trial titled "Accuracy of Transpalpebral Tonometer Diaton Compared to Goldmann Applanation Tonometer in Normal and Glaucomatous Eyes". "It works," says Dr. Mark Latina, who is also the inventor of Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT), a treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).



Emil W. Chynn, MD, FASC of Park Avenue LASEK center in New York stated,  "As a Cornea-Refractive trained specialist, I encounter many situations where Goldmann readings are inherently inaccuratelike post-LASIK, in cases of corneal edema, scarring, post-keratoprosthesis or transplant. In such cases, it's both invaluable and reassuring to have the Diaton device available to measure IOP that's independent of corneal pathology."



Product Features & Major Benefits:



- Easy to use. Handheld, portable, pen-like device

- No contact with the cornea (only upper eyelid and sclera)



- No need for anesthesia drops or removal of contact lenses

- Safe: No risk of infecting or scratching cornea

- Cost efficient: No consumables (no need to purchase replacement tips/covers, etc.)

- No sterilization (just alcohol swab is used to wipe off the tip)

- Accurate: No pachymetry needed (independent of cornea)

- Ready-to-use: Daily calibration not required



For more Information on DIATON transpalpebral and trans-scleral tonometer or to view the Demo Video  visit: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com



DIATON tonometer is now available for sale in Israel through an Authorized Distributor Diaton Israel http://www.diaton.co.il phone: 076-5408401



About BiCOM Inc:



BiCOM, home of Diaton tonometer pen  committed to the global fight against blindness caused by glaucoma. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc., uniquely placed to provide Diaton diagnostic tonometer, which measures intraocular pressure (IOP) through the eyelid and sclera, making it possible to diagnose glaucoma on the early stage and appoint necessary treatment and medicines and provide a more favorable outcome for the patient.



Follow Diaton tonometer on:



http://www.Facebook.com/tonometer

http://www.Pinterest.com/tonometer

http://www.Twitter.com/tonometer

http://www.LinkedIn.com/company/tonometer



For more information or local distributors visit: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com



Media Contact

Company Name: BiCOM Inc.

Contact Person: Alina Lagoviyer, Media / Public Relations

Phone: 1-877-DIATONS (1-877-342-8667)

Address: 151 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY 11561

Email: contact(at)tonometerdiaton.com

Website: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com





More information:

http://www.TonometerDiaton.com



PressRelease by

BiCOM Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 10:47

Language: English

News-ID 499515

Character count: 4063

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BiCOM Inc.



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease