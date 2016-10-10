U.S. News Awards Wilson McCoy, P.A. 2017 Best Law Firm for Fifth Consecutive Year

Providing Floridians excellent employment and business law representation, backed by over 40 years collective experience.

(firmenpresse) - U.S. News recently released their top picked law firms for the 2017 year, awarding Maitland-based firm Wilson McCoy, P.A. with the 2017 Best Law Firm Award in the area of Labor Law. Over the last five years, the U.S. News  Best Lawyers Best Law Firms initiative has reviewed, processed, and rated over 13,000 law firms throughout the United States. The 2017 award is the firms fifth consecutive year receiving such high honors.



We are incredibly honored to have been chosen for the 2017 U.S. News  Best Law Firm



Award, said Nathan McCoy, Managing Partner and co-founder of Wilson McCoy, P.A.



Law firms nominated for the U.S. News  Best Lawyers Best Law Firm Award are rigorously evaluated for eligibility. This eligibility process includes the collection of client and peer evaluations, peer reviews from other leading attorneys within the same field, review of information such as general demographic and background information of the firm, as well as a minimum of one lawyer within the firm must have been included in Best Lawyers within the same specific practice and metro area.



This award is one of the highest honors a law firm can achieve, McCoy said. Its difficult to become eligible  much less earn such designation  but it is an achievement we are sincerely grateful for and incredibly proud to have received again.



Wilson McCoy, P.A. is ranked one of the leading law firms in the areas of Labor & Employment and Business Law. The firm uniquely provides legal representation for both plaintiffs and defendants, backed by over 40 years of collective legal experience. The firm has received the highest, 10.0 AVVO ratings for Top Attorney: Contracts; Top Attorney: Business, and Top Attorney: Employment as well as consistently received the Super Lawyers Award every year since 2012.



For more information about Wilson McCoy, P.A. or to request a free consultation, visit http://www.wilsonmccoylaw.com or call 407-803-5400.





