Goldhofer technology makes its mark at the 2016 IAA

IAA 2016

(PresseBox) - At the 2016 IAA in Hanover, the elegant Goldhofer stand was the setting for one of this year?s highlights in terms of design, functionality and availability: an STZ-VP 6 (2+4) heavy-duty low bed combination system with six pendular axles.

For daily working, the STZ-VP 6 is a real all-rounder with a wide range of convincing features. That makes it the vehicle of choice for even the most challenging operations. The low bed trailer incorporating Goldhofer?s successful pendular axle system is highly maneuverable ? thanks, among other things, to its compact design with an axle spacing of just 1,360 mm and extremely short overhangs. It also boasts a very low deadweight for fifth-wheel loads of up to 45 tons ? and a good price-performance ratio.

Apart from the magnetic attraction of this impressive low bed trailer, the atmosphere at the Goldhofer stand was excellent all round and the scene of lively and inspiring discussions with customers and visitors.

Goldhofer CEO Stefan Fuchs was extremely pleased with the IAA week: ?The large numbers of industry visitors to our stand alone made the event a convincing success for us. And we are particularly pleased that we were able to take advantage of the trade show to sign a number of contracts with new and existing customers. The Goldhofer team is definitely looking forward to the next IAA!?



Goldhofer is one of the world market leader for transport equipment in the field of general and heavy-duty road haulage and oversized cargo transportation. With a full and proven range of products, Goldhofer meets an extremely wide variety of needs in almost every transport situation. In a facility occupying about 100,000 square meters of grounds, the Goldhofer company has more than 650 employees producing perfectly engineered vehicles with payloads varying between 25 and 10,000 tons for demanding customers around the world. The history of Goldhofer Aktiengesellschaft goes back to 1705. In 2013 Goldhofer acquired Schopf Maschinenbau GmbH, thus further expanding its product portfolio in the fields of civil and military aviation and the mining industry.







