Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Daniel 'DpenD' Pendergrafts Debut Album, Cosmic Youth

Daniel Pendergraft, pianist and singer/songwriter, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for his debut album, entitled COSMIC YOUTH.

(firmenpresse) - Nashville, TN - Daniel Pendergraft, pianist and singer/songwriter, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for his debut album, entitled COSMIC YOUTH. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to produce, record, distribute and market the jazz album.



As a singer/songwriter and artist, the music that Daniel Pendergraft is creating is healing grooves with a soul. With the launching of his debut album, Daniel hopes to introduce both his loyal DpenD podcast followers and those newly introduced to him, to a musical style which is intricately interwoven with his life philosophes. As Daniel states, COSMIC YOUTH is Jazz music with a purpose. This project is both old and new. Old in the sense of our collective origins in the obscure mists of eternity-that strange inheritance of the shared experience of life. "Old" in the sense that it is a product of my experiences as a human, as an artist, for the past 25 years, said Pendergraft.



When asked about the inspiration behind his debut albums unique title, Daniel responded, Our Cosmic Youth is the mysterious vitality we possess, both young and old; it is the ability we have in our deepest core to overcome even the most seemingly insurmountable; it is the thinly-shrouded brilliance of the loving genius that resides within every human being.



Born from his experiences teaching music in Kerala Southern India, COSMIC YOUTH features current material that was written in the last year, both during and in the aftermath of his travels to Kerala. The album also features a shift of focus from Daniels piano studies to vocal songwriting.



Even though the creative process only began in March of this year, Daniel has already completed writing the entire album of original songs. The creative process has recently shifted from India to Nashville, where the album will come to life. It is anticipated that mixing, mastering as well as the production of the album will occur by December 2016. The official album release date for COSMIC YOUTH has not been set, but it is expected to be available for fans in early 2017.





Cosmic Youth could not exist without those willing to share in this experience though contributions both monetary and emotional. Whatever the details, I thank you for being a part of this wonderful journey. Daniel states that a successful Kickstarter campaign will get him closer to his life goals.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the COSMIC YOUTH Kickstarter campaign who pledge $10 or more will receive full digital access to the album, while those who pledge $20 or more will also receive a physical copy of the album in the form of a CD. The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 31, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2cM88Tc



