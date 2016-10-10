Rohde&Schwarz Cybersecurity provides Prisma photo art application classification to avoid network congestion

(PresseBox) - 10.2016 - Lost and unclassified IP packets can cost operators millions. Ensuring a competitive edge for its customers in the mobile network infrastructure and security industry, Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity is the market?s first to announce availability of application classification of the new, popular Prisma photo art app. The deep packet inspection (DPI) engine R&S®PACE 2 from Rohde & Schwarz provides visibility of the new application. This helps mobile operators and service providers offer compelling tariffs centered on the application and classify application usage for network planning and optimization.

Prisma is an artistic photo art app released this summer that has reached the top of the charts for application downloads, grossing 95 billion tracked downloads and USD 30 billion in revenue. It ranks first in the overall category in 74 countries, and first in the photo and video category in 125 countries for iOS downloads. The widely praised photo art app creates a significant amount of traffic, because photos need to be uploaded to the server and are then returned to the customer (approximately 5.8 MB every time a user tries all 34 currently available art filters for one photo[1]).

"Zero-rating or bundling popular app traffic usage is now a proven strategy to bring in new subscribers and upsell existing ones." said Jonathon Gordon, Directing Analyst with Expert Market Insight. "In addition, guaranteeing the quality of experience for popular apps can provide a massive boost to customer satisfaction." Network equipment with embedded DPI technology can help network operators gain insight on a multitude of use cases such as traffic management, content optimization, customer value maximization, content monetization, fraud detection and QoE assurance.

"We are seeing a huge demand from our customers for the classification of apps like Prisma because of the interesting opportunities it creates for the end customer. We are proud that we were able to add classification of the application to our DPI protocol portfolio within days. This reduces the time to market for security and network management solutions, ultimately helping operators ensure QoE and generate additional revenue," said Dirk Czepluch, Managing Director at R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH.



Developing DPI in-house is time-intensive and costly especially in today?s world where new applications and protocols enter the market on a daily basis. DPI application and metadata portfolios need to be updated as often as weekly to maintain the most accurate classification of network data traffic possible. The top-of-the-line DPI-powered R&S®PACE2 has the lowest memory footprint and a high CPU performance.

For further information please visit ipoque.com/products/pace.

[1] According to a test result from Spiegel Netzwelt, see http://www.spiegel.de/netzwelt/apps/prisma-app-fotos-in-kunstwerke-verwandeln-a-1099963.html



Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity is an IT security company that protects companies and public institutions around the world against espionage and cyberattacks. The company develops and produces technologically leading solutions for information and network security, including highly secure encryption solutions, next generation firewalls and software for network analysis and endpoint security. The multiple award-winning "made in Germany" IT security solutions range from compact, all-in-one products to customized solutions for critical infrastructures. The trusted IT solutions are developed based on the new security-by-design approach for preventing cyberattacks proactively instead of reactively. Around 400 employees work at the current locations in Berlin, Bochum, Darmstadt, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Saarbrücken.





