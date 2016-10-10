Evolved Intelligence SS7 signalling firewall selected by European tier 1 mobile operator group

(firmenpresse) - 10th October 2016 Evolved Intelligence is delighted to announce it is working with a European tier 1 mobile operator group to provide a SS7 signalling firewall to secure their network from malicious attacks. A signalling firewall is an essential element for mobile operators who want to protect their customers from fraud and privacy attacks. For mobile operators the signalling firewall is a necessary insurance protecting them against lost revenue, damage to brand reputation and claims for damages.



Peter Blackie, Evolved Intelligence Commercial Director said: As threats to both the network, and its subscribers are multiplying many operators we speak to are responding to growing market concerns and requests by regulators to ensure adequate SS7 signalling protection is in place. We are delighted to be working with a tier 1 operator who has taken the threat seriously and is acting to protect their customers and brand reputation by securing the network of the group.



Steve Buck, Evolved Intelligence Product Director said: Over the last eight years, we have implemented a range of value added roaming solutions and we see over two billion messages every day. We have also provided secure communications for banks using proactive signalling to detect fraud. The knowledge we have gained through this has given us a clear insight and understanding of signalling message types which are used in fraudulent activity, and also those which are used legitimately. The operators we are speaking to are reassured that our signalling firewall will secure their network without damaging revenues by blocking legitimate signalling. With our SS7 firewall we can fully secure the network and provide complex checks such as location and velocity.



In this instance we have installed the firewall directly into the operator network and they are benefiting from our unique architecture in order to host the service for their group. In other situations we have delivered a managed service hosted by Evolved Intelligence or one of our signalling partners. said Nick Jones, CTO, Evolved Intelligence.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Evolved-Intelligence-SS7-signalling-firewall-selected-by-European-tier-1



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

Press contact: Sara Peake, Head of Marketing Tel: +44 1454 612368

Date: 10/10/2016 - 11:37

Language: English

News-ID 499520

Character count: 2138

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease