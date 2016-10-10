Presentation of Telenor Group's third quarter 2016 results on 26 October 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
The Telenor Group will release its financial results for the 3rd quarter 2016 on
26 October. Please see below for details about the presentation and conference
call for journalists, investors and analysts.
When: Wednesday 26 October, 0900 CET / 0800 UK TIME
Where: Telenor Expo Visitor Centre, Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu
The presentation will be held in English. If you are unable to attend the
presentation, we offer three other options.
1) Watch the presentation live on the Internet or your mobile phone
The webcast link will be posted on our website. To watch the presentation on
your mobile phone:
· Send sms with access word expo to no +472440 (abroad)
or 2440 (Norway)
The live webcast allows for written questions to be submitted.
2) Listen to the presentation on the phone
This service also allows you to ask questions at the Q and A session at the end
of the presentation. To participate in the conference call:
· Dial +4723500296
· Please state confirmation code 7336763, your name and company to
the operator
· For the Q&A session: to queue up for questions please press *1
3) Watch and listen to the recorded presentation
The presentation will be available as both recorded webcast (video) and audio
after the presentation. To access the conference call replay via phone:
· Dial +4723500077
· Pass code: 7336763
The Q3 material will be available on our website from 0700 CET / 0600 UK time on
26 October 2016 on this link:
http://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2016/telenor-groups-results-for-the-
3rd-quarter-2016/
Best regards,
Telenor Investor Relations
