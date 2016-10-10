Presentation of Telenor Group's third quarter 2016 results on 26 October 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









The Telenor Group will release its financial results for the 3rd quarter 2016 on

26 October. Please see below for details about the presentation and conference

call for journalists, investors and analysts.



When: Wednesday 26 October, 0900 CET / 0800 UK TIME

Where: Telenor Expo Visitor Centre, Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu



The presentation will be held in English. If you are unable to attend the

presentation, we offer three other options.



1) Watch the presentation live on the Internet or your mobile phone

The webcast link will be posted on our website. To watch the presentation on

your mobile phone:



· Send sms with access word expo to no +472440 (abroad)

or 2440 (Norway)



The live webcast allows for written questions to be submitted.



2) Listen to the presentation on the phone



This service also allows you to ask questions at the Q and A session at the end

of the presentation. To participate in the conference call:



· Dial +4723500296

· Please state confirmation code 7336763, your name and company to

the operator

· For the Q&A session: to queue up for questions please press *1



3) Watch and listen to the recorded presentation

The presentation will be available as both recorded webcast (video) and audio

after the presentation. To access the conference call replay via phone:



· Dial +4723500077

· Pass code: 7336763



The Q3 material will be available on our website from 0700 CET / 0600 UK time on

26 October 2016 on this link:



http://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2016/telenor-groups-results-for-the-

3rd-quarter-2016/



Best regards,



Telenor Investor Relations







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Telenor via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.Telenor.com



PressRelease by

Telenor

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 11:48

Language: English

News-ID 499528

Character count: 2325

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Telenor

Stadt: OSLO





Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease