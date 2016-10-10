Barry J. Glick appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of AND

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 10 October 2016 - On the Extraordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders held today dr. Barry J. Glick is appointed by

the shareholder as a member of the Supervisory Board of AND.



End of June AND announced to expand the Supervisory Board to three members and

to nominate Barry J. Glick for appointment as a new member of the Supervisory

Board. On 18 August Barry was formally nominated and today his appointment is

formalized. He is appointed for a period of four years.



Rob Westerhof, chairman of the AND Supervisory Board: "I am delighted with this

appointment. Barry brings a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the

mapping, navigation and location industry. I am certain that he will be of great

benefit to the functioning of the Supervisory Board."





