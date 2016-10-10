       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Barry J. Glick appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of AND

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 10 October 2016 - On the Extraordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders held today dr. Barry J. Glick is appointed by
the shareholder as a member of the Supervisory Board of AND.

End of June AND announced to expand the Supervisory Board to three members and
to nominate Barry J. Glick for appointment as a new member of the Supervisory
Board. On 18 August Barry was formally nominated and today his appointment is
formalized. He is appointed for a period of four years.

Rob Westerhof, chairman of the AND Supervisory Board: "I am delighted with this
appointment. Barry brings a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the
mapping, navigation and location industry. I am certain that he will be of great
benefit to the functioning of the Supervisory Board."


This is an English translation of the Dutch press release. In the event of any
disparity between the Dutch original and this translation, the Dutch text will
prevail.




Note for editor, not for publication.
For further information, please contact Hugo van der Linde on 0031-10-8851200 or
go to www.and.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AND International Publishers via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.and.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: AND International Publishers
Stadt: Capelle a/d Ijssel


