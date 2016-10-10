Hiab gains an order for renewed mid-range loader cranes from France

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 10 OCTOBER 2016 AT 12.00 PM EEST
Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received an order for five HIAB X-HiDuo 158 cranes
from the French customer Noblet Cotra specialised in public work and
construction. The order was preliminarily confirmed in connection to the IAA
exhibition in Hannover, Germany and it has been booked into Cargotec's 2016
fourth quarter order intake.
The renewed HIAB X-HiDuo 158 loader crane with lifting capacity up to 15tm
offers a remote control system that allows several actions to be carried out
simultaneously, and it has a built-in intelligence system for safe and effective
load handling. The cranes are painted according to the high-tech nDurance(TM)
painting process to safeguard a long life and a good looking crane over time.
"Based on our long relationship with Hiab, we are confident that the quality of
these new loader cranes meets our demands. For us it is important that the
wishes of our installation workshop are listened to and with Hiab we have had a
very good experience in this," says Mr. Laurent Galle, CEO, Noblet Cotra.
"We are very happy to receive this order from Noblet Cotra. These HIAB X-HiDuo
158 cranes will ensure great performance and fast load cycles, easing our
customer's work. We continue to work closely with Noblet Cotra to come up with
the best solutions for their needs," says Mr. Philippe Auger, Direct Sales
Business Manager, Hiab.
The new HIAB loader cranes will be installed on compressed natural gas engine
trucks and will be delivered during the first quarter of 2017. The cranes will
have an extended warranty that covers all HIAB loader crane models delivered as
of 1 October 2016. Hiab offers its loader cranes customers a five-year warranty
on structural components as well as a general warranty of two years.
For more information, please contact:
Philippe Auger, Direct Sales Business Manager, Hiab, tel. +33 6 30 67 51 35,
philippe.auger(at)hiab.com
Hanna-Kaisa Talvensaari, Senior Communications Manager, Hiab, tel.
+358 40 758 1572, hanna-kaisa.talvensaari(at)hiab.com
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment.
Customer satisfaction is the first priority for us. Around 3,000 professionals
at Hiab work to provide high-performance products and services that meet
customer needs globally. Our product range includes HIAB loader cranes, JONSERED
recycling and forestry cranes, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, MOFFETT truck-mounted
forklifts and MULTILIFT demountables, as well as DEL, WALTCO and ZEPRO tail
lifts. www.hiab.com
Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015
totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.
www.cargotec.com
