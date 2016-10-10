       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Schools & Cources, Colleges & Universities


Can a scholarship change your life? These 6 Executive MBA scholarships just might!

The Berlin School of Creative Leadership is proud to announce an exciting new batch of scholarships for their March 2017 Executive MBA Start Module. Accomplished professionals from the creative industries with leadership experience are encouraged to apply.

ID: 499535
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - Completed applications are due on or before November 15th 2016 for a chance to win a full or partial scholarship from one of this Seasons scholarship partners.

Scholarship Offerings:

iHeartMedia Scholarship for Leadership in Audio Innovation
A full-scholarship from iHeartMedia. Complete the application and essay question to win.

dmexco Scholarship
A partial scholarship for those in and inspired by digital media and culture from the popular Digital Marketing Conference.

Lürzer´s Archive Scholarship
A partial scholarship from one of advertising and creativitys leading publications.

inma Scholarship
Think you know news media and the trends that are shaping the industry? Then be sure to take a look at the application question for this partial scholarship.

Helga and Michael Conrad Scholarship for Women in Creative Leadership
A full scholarship dedicated to enhancing the career of a women in the creative industries from Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

Fernando Vega Olmos Scholarship
A full scholarship focused on Latin American Advertising from a Latin American advertising legend!



More information:
http://https://www.berlin-school.com/scholarships



Keywords (optional):

scholarships, mba, emba, berlin-school, creative-leadership,



Company information / Profile:

The Berlin School Executive MBA program includes five compact two-week modules for a total of 65 classroom instruction days. The program includes modules in Berlin (three modules), the United States (one module), and Asia (one module).

PressRelease by

Requests:

Berlin School of Creative Leadership
Franklinstraße 11
10587 Berlin
 
T: +49 (0) 30 88 49 80 90
F: +49 (0) 30 88 49 80 99

E-Mail: k.schultz(at)berlin-school.com
Website: www.berlin-school.com



published by: BerlinSchool
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/10/2016 - 12:29
Language: English
News-ID 499535
Character count: 1504
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Berlin School of Creative Leadership
Ansprechpartner: Katharina Schultz Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Berlin
Telefon: 030-88498090

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 10.10.2016

Number of hits: 69

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Schools & Cources, Colleges & Universities




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.829
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 244


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z