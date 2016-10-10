Can a scholarship change your life? These 6 Executive MBA scholarships just might!

The Berlin School of Creative Leadership is proud to announce an exciting new batch of scholarships for their March 2017 Executive MBA Start Module. Accomplished professionals from the creative industries with leadership experience are encouraged to apply.

(firmenpresse) - Completed applications are due on or before November 15th 2016 for a chance to win a full or partial scholarship from one of this Seasons scholarship partners.



Scholarship Offerings:



iHeartMedia Scholarship for Leadership in Audio Innovation

A full-scholarship from iHeartMedia. Complete the application and essay question to win.



dmexco Scholarship

A partial scholarship for those in and inspired by digital media and culture from the popular Digital Marketing Conference.



Lürzer´s Archive Scholarship

A partial scholarship from one of advertising and creativitys leading publications.



inma Scholarship

Think you know news media and the trends that are shaping the industry? Then be sure to take a look at the application question for this partial scholarship.



Helga and Michael Conrad Scholarship for Women in Creative Leadership

A full scholarship dedicated to enhancing the career of a women in the creative industries from Germany, Austria or Switzerland.



Fernando Vega Olmos Scholarship

A full scholarship focused on Latin American Advertising from a Latin American advertising legend!







More information:

http://https://www.berlin-school.com/scholarships



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

The Berlin School Executive MBA program includes five compact two-week modules for a total of 65 classroom instruction days. The program includes modules in Berlin (three modules), the United States (one module), and Asia (one module).

PressRelease by

Berlin School of Creative Leadership

Requests:

Berlin School of Creative Leadership

Franklinstraße 11

10587 Berlin



T: +49 (0) 30 88 49 80 90

F: +49 (0) 30 88 49 80 99



E-Mail: k.schultz(at)berlin-school.com

Website: www.berlin-school.com



Date: 10/10/2016 - 12:29

Language: English

News-ID 499535

Character count: 1504

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Berlin School of Creative Leadership

Ansprechpartner: Katharina Schultz

Stadt: Berlin

Telefon: 030-88498090



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 10.10.2016



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease